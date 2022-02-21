Barnsley have Amine Bassi back to face Hull City, but Callum Brittain set for the bench

Full-back Brittain made his first appearance since January's titanic FA Cup tie against Barrow when he started at Coventry City on Saturday, but coach Poya Asbaghi thinks asking him to start another game so soon would be asking too much.

"He's an important player, a good player but he's just come back from (a quad) injury so we'll see what we can get out of him," he cautioned. "I think two 90 minutes will not be an option for him."

FIT AGAIN: But two starts in a matter of days will be too much for Callum Brittain

The same thinking will apply to others as well as Barnsley look for their first away win of the season against a Tigers side who have not won any of their previous five matches under Shota Arveladze.

"We didn't pick up any new serious injuries against Coventry, it's more that it was a game two days ago and a tough, physical game so let's see the status of some players," said Asbaghi.

"It's going to be difficult for some players to play two times 90 minutes (in such a short timeframe), that's for sure."

There was better news on Bassi, who has caught the eye since joining on loan from Metz in January. He sat out the 1-0 defeat at Coventry, but is fit again. The Reds will, however, be without Liam Kitching and Aaron Leya Iseka.

"He's looking better," said Asbaghi of Bassi. "He's going to be in the squad for tomorrow.

"Kitching and Iseka are out. I've not given up on the weekend (when Barnsley host Middlesbrough) for Kitching but Iseka will be a little longer."