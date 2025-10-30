Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane's message after key meeting with Reds' hierarchy

BARNSLEY may be currently experiencing a dip in results, but the meeting which took place earlier this week between Conor Hourihane and the club’s hierarchy was one where everyone was 'on the same page'.

That's the message from the Reds head coach and while the Oakwell outfit currently find themselves outside of the play-off positions following a five-match winless streak in League One, the club's power brokers are confident that Barnsley will be in position to compete come the business end of the campaign.

Hourihane, whose side welcome York City in the FA Cup on Saturday, said: "Everyone is on the same page at the football club and that's the most important thing.

"There was a really good meeting at the start of this week in terms of the people that needed to be in the meeting from owners to myself to Jon Flatman (CEO).

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Everyone is really aligned on where the club wants to go and the image we want to create in terms of players playing regularly and assets - going back to the way the club was when I was a player.

"Do we want to win games with football along the way? No question. Nobody wants to win games with football more than me, but I think the drop-off probably looks dramatic right now because of how well we started.

"The club is in really good hands. Everyone's aligned and wants to go in a certain direction and play a style of football that helps the young players blossom and grow and become these good players that we know that they can be, along with your sprinkle of older players for guidance."

While developing young talent remains a key factor of the football side of the business, Hourihane believes it will not come at the expense of league position.

Rotherham's Matt Hamshaw barks out the orders as Barnsley's Conor Hourihane looks on in last weekend's derby. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He added: "Ultimately, we want to be as high up the table as we can and push and get into that top six over the course of the season, no question.

"Along with that, can we play in a certain way, develop players and win football games?

"I think in previous years there was a so-called 'disconnect' between fans and owners and all that stuff.

"Rest assured, the club isn't that now and there's a really good link between the owner, manager and CEO and it's in a really good place in my opinion.