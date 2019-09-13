Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel on links with Huddersfield Town and pre-Leeds United team news

BARNSLEY head coach Daniel Stendel has reiterated his commitment to the club after being recently linked with the managerial position at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

The German was propelled the top of the betting for the vacant position for a spell last week ahead of the Terriers electing to pursue a second move for Lincoln City's Daniel Cowley.

Daniel Stendel

Stendel, yet to commit to the club regarding an extended contract, with his current deal expiring next summer, said: "I sit here today and Huddersfield has a new manager. That is all what I can say. I am the head coach at Barnsley.

"I am the coach of Barnsley and Huddersfield have a new coach. We are concentrating on the game on Sunday against Leeds."

On his contractual issue, he added: "I am happy to work at Barnsley. I think we have had a really good last 14 months. I like to work with our team and I think we will speak about the new contract at some (other) time."

Meanwhile, Stendel confirmed that Alex Mowatt and Jacob Brown are back in the fray for Sunday's home derby with Leeds United - and will assess the fitness of Cauley Woodrow and Cameron McGeehan.

A neck injury forced ex-Leeds midfielder Mowatt to miss the Roses draw last time out, while Brown has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring injury.

Woodrow, who has missed the club's last two games with a calf injury, has been in training this week and is available to play, although he is lacking match fitness.

McGeehan, who was not involved in the 0-0 draw with Wigan on August 31, was due to return to training today.

On his injury news, Stendel said: "Jacob has trained for the last two weeks and I think he can play. Alex is back, which is good and with the other players, we need to see in training.

"I am happy some players are back to play and we have more options.

"Woodrow trained this week and started on Tuesday. I think we have missed him in the last games and we are happy that he has trained. He is not fit, but he can play and this is the best information.

"Cameron has not trained until today with the team and his injury is painfil. We hope he can train and play at the weekend, but at the moment we are not sure."