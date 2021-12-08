Barnsley, Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and other Yorkshire football fans need vaccine passports for games

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the new regulation alongside other ‘Plan B’ restrictions this evening.

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spreading in the UK, part of the Plan B implementation will see people required to produce an NHS Covid pass or a negative Covid-19 test to gain entry to any venue with more than 10,000 people.

This means a number of footballer supporters - including thousands in Yorkshire - are set to be impacted.

VACCINE PASSPORTS: Will now be needed for football fans to gain entry into grounds. Picture: PA Wire.

Johnson said: “It has become increasingly clear that Omicron is growing much faster than the previous Delta variant and is spreading rapidly all around the world.

“Most worryingly, there is evidence that the doubling time of Omicron could currently be between two and three days.”

He continued: “We will also make the NHS Covid pass mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including unseated indoor venues with more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people and any venue with more than 10,000 people.

“The NHS Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but we will keep this under review as the boosters roll out.

