BARNSLEY midfielder Adam Phillips has explained why he recently went onto social media to quash speculation that he would be leaving the club before the summer deadline - in pretty forthright fashion.

The 27-year-old posted a message on Instagram to state he would not be departing for pastures new, complete with an expletive.

It was his way of re-confirming his commitment to the Reds cause following a summer when there have been rumours about his future, much to his exasperation at times.

For his part, Phillips - contracted at Oakwell until next summer with the club having an additional 12-month option - revealed that the input of head coach Conor Hourihane has been particularly important in that regard.

Phillips said: "I'm very happy to still be here. The post was just (because) towards the end of last season, there was a bit of doubt about myself being happy at the club etc etc.

"I just wanted to put my point across that I am still delighted to be here, want to play for Barnsley and give everything for the club.

"Obviously, there's a lot of good players here and you are going to get a lot of interest in players in the team. I think over the years, my numbers have always been pretty high and there's always going to be interest.

"But my focus is on helping the team here and trying to achieve what we want to achieve here, which is hopefully getting promotion back to the Championship. I know it's a big say, but that's what we are all aiming to do and we have started the season well and will hopefully keep it going.

"I am loving it. Conor has obviously brought this culture into the club and is playing a formation which really helps myself. We have a good group of lads in the changing room and the environment is nice to be around. I am really happy with my football at the minute.