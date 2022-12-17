Barnsley player ratings from Burton Albion win with four players scoring an 8/10

Devante Cole scored twice as Barnsley continued their recent run of form by beating Burton Albion 2-0 at Oakwell.

Cole opened the scoring in the 36th minute and doubled his tally 17 minutes from time to make it seven wins from eight games in all competitions for the Tykes.

The first real chance fell to Barnsley when James Norwood’s ball into the area found Jordan Williams arriving at the far post but he was unable to direct his effort on target.

Barnsley threatened again soon afterwards when they caught Burton on the break but Herbie Kane elected to shoot rather than pass and his tame effort was straight at goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Michael Duff, Manager of Barnsley applauds fans after the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Kane also had the goal in his sights when he chested the ball down and fired wide from outside the area while Nicky Cadden shot well over from a promising position.

The home side’s pressure finally paid off when Williams found Matty Wolfe and his low cross was flicked in by Cole from close range. Burton’s Sam Hughes put a header on target but it was comfortably saved by Brad Collins. Cole struck again in the 73rd minute, applying the finish following good work from Cadden.

Here’s how the Barnsley players rated at Oakwell…