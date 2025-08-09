Barnsley player ratings: One stand-out 8/10 but a few poor marks at back in topsy-turvy day against Burton

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Saturday’s League One home opener against Burton Albion at Oakwell.

Cooper: Making his first appearance in front of home supporters, his race out of goal ahead of the second Burton goal was very ill-advised. 5

Bland: Promoted to the starting line-up. Kept at it after testing opening half. 6

De Gevigney: Switched back to the centre in the absence of Roberts and Shepherd and had a bad first half. His error led to Burton’s second. 5

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Earl: Shifted inside and had a rough first-half, compounded by a booking. Regrouped after. 5

Ogbeta: One of several poor home players in first half, better after. 6

Connell: More like himself in second half. 7

Yoganathan: Him and Connell were outshone by Chauke and McKiernan in opening half, for sure. 6

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Vickers: Scored a fine goal on his home debut to boost his confidence early in his Reds career. 7

Phillips: Of Barnsley’s leading players, he stepped up the most. Neat assist for Vickers’ strike and killer one for winner. Led the fightback, class stuff. 8

Keillor-Dunn: Very quiet in first half, aside from one chance late on. Got his mojo back in second at least. 7

McGoldrick: Nightmare penalty concession early on after a stray and needless arm. Desperately tried to atone and got his rewards at the death. 7

Substitutes: Kelly (Yoganathan 72) 6.

Cleary (Vickers 72). Lively. 7

Russell (McGoldrick 95)