Barnsley player ratings: One stand-out 8/10 but a few poor marks at back in topsy-turvy day against Burton
Cooper: Making his first appearance in front of home supporters, his race out of goal ahead of the second Burton goal was very ill-advised. 5
Bland: Promoted to the starting line-up. Kept at it after testing opening half. 6
De Gevigney: Switched back to the centre in the absence of Roberts and Shepherd and had a bad first half. His error led to Burton’s second. 5
Earl: Shifted inside and had a rough first-half, compounded by a booking. Regrouped after. 5
Ogbeta: One of several poor home players in first half, better after. 6
Connell: More like himself in second half. 7
Yoganathan: Him and Connell were outshone by Chauke and McKiernan in opening half, for sure. 6
Vickers: Scored a fine goal on his home debut to boost his confidence early in his Reds career. 7
Phillips: Of Barnsley’s leading players, he stepped up the most. Neat assist for Vickers’ strike and killer one for winner. Led the fightback, class stuff. 8
Keillor-Dunn: Very quiet in first half, aside from one chance late on. Got his mojo back in second at least. 7
McGoldrick: Nightmare penalty concession early on after a stray and needless arm. Desperately tried to atone and got his rewards at the death. 7
Substitutes: Kelly (Yoganathan 72) 6.
Cleary (Vickers 72). Lively. 7
Russell (McGoldrick 95)
Not used: Flavell, Watson, Barratt, Woodcock
