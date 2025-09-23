Barnsley player ratings: Several 5's as Reds are outclassed by Diego Gomez-inspired Brighton who show Premier League gulf

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 21:38 BST
HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton anf Hove Albion at Oakwell.

Cooper: Did not have an earthling with Gomez’s second or third. Good second-half save to deny Baleba. Exposed at end. 5

De Gevigney: Restored to the starting line-up. Thankless task against Watson when Albion held sway at times. Switched to left-back ahead of the hour. 5

Rooney: Handed a debut. Looked comfortable enough on the ball. 5

Barnsley's Reyes Cleary is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Coppola during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.
Barnsley's Reyes Cleary is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Coppola during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Shepherd: Hard to keep order at times. Did make one brilliant second-half clearance. 5

Ogbeta: Hands full against Gomez. 5

Connell: Couldn’t set the tone against a classy Albion. 5

Yoganathan: Did not look fazed by the surroundings, to his credit. 6

Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba (left) fouls Barnsley's Vimal Yoganathan during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.
Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba (left) fouls Barnsley's Vimal Yoganathan during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Farrugia: Plenty of work if not the execution and poise. Emptied the tank, big heart. direct. 5

Russell: His final pass/decision making was poor. 4

Cleary: Threatened against Kagioglu and had a go at him a few times in first half. Even if the final ball was not always on point. Hit post at death. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Struggled to get in the game against Premier League class. Did almost grab a consolation with an audacious effort with his one moment in fairness. 5

Substitutes: Bland (Connell 57). Hit the bar. 6

Earl (Shepherd 58) 6.

Barratt (Ogbeta 58) 6.

Phillips (Keillor-Dunn 66) 6.

Watson (Rooney 81).

Not used: Flavell, Graham, Woodcock, Farrell.

