Barnsley player ratings: Several 5's as Reds are outclassed by Diego Gomez-inspired Brighton who show Premier League gulf

HERE are the Barnsley player ratings from Tuesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Brighton anf Hove Albion at Oakwell.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper: Did not have an earthling with Gomez’s second or third. Good second-half save to deny Baleba. Exposed at end. 5

De Gevigney: Restored to the starting line-up. Thankless task against Watson when Albion held sway at times. Switched to left-back ahead of the hour. 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rooney: Handed a debut. Looked comfortable enough on the ball. 5

Barnsley's Reyes Cleary is tackled by Brighton and Hove Albion's Diego Coppola during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Shepherd: Hard to keep order at times. Did make one brilliant second-half clearance. 5

Ogbeta: Hands full against Gomez. 5

Connell: Couldn’t set the tone against a classy Albion. 5

Yoganathan: Did not look fazed by the surroundings, to his credit. 6

Brighton and Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba (left) fouls Barnsley's Vimal Yoganathan during the Carabao Cup third round match at Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley. Picture: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Farrugia: Plenty of work if not the execution and poise. Emptied the tank, big heart. direct. 5

Russell: His final pass/decision making was poor. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleary: Threatened against Kagioglu and had a go at him a few times in first half. Even if the final ball was not always on point. Hit post at death. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Struggled to get in the game against Premier League class. Did almost grab a consolation with an audacious effort with his one moment in fairness. 5

Substitutes: Bland (Connell 57). Hit the bar. 6

Earl (Shepherd 58) 6.

Barratt (Ogbeta 58) 6.

Phillips (Keillor-Dunn 66) 6.

Watson (Rooney 81).