Barnsley player ratings: Several 5's as Reds are outclassed by Diego Gomez-inspired Brighton who show Premier League gulf
Cooper: Did not have an earthling with Gomez’s second or third. Good second-half save to deny Baleba. Exposed at end. 5
De Gevigney: Restored to the starting line-up. Thankless task against Watson when Albion held sway at times. Switched to left-back ahead of the hour. 5
Rooney: Handed a debut. Looked comfortable enough on the ball. 5
Shepherd: Hard to keep order at times. Did make one brilliant second-half clearance. 5
Ogbeta: Hands full against Gomez. 5
Connell: Couldn’t set the tone against a classy Albion. 5
Yoganathan: Did not look fazed by the surroundings, to his credit. 6
Farrugia: Plenty of work if not the execution and poise. Emptied the tank, big heart. direct. 5
Russell: His final pass/decision making was poor. 4
Cleary: Threatened against Kagioglu and had a go at him a few times in first half. Even if the final ball was not always on point. Hit post at death. 6
Keillor-Dunn: Struggled to get in the game against Premier League class. Did almost grab a consolation with an audacious effort with his one moment in fairness. 5
Substitutes: Bland (Connell 57). Hit the bar. 6
Earl (Shepherd 58) 6.
Barratt (Ogbeta 58) 6.
Phillips (Keillor-Dunn 66) 6.
Watson (Rooney 81).
Not used: Flavell, Graham, Woodcock, Farrell.