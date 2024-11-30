Barnsley player ratings v Bristol Rovers: Uninspiring marks across the board after penalty shootout heartbreak
Darrell Clarke’s men were dominant but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, allowing Bristol Rovers to keep it goalless throughout normal and extra time.
The visitors then secured victory via penalties, leaving the Oakwell faithful disappointed.
Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Oakwell.
Ben Killip - Rarely troubled, even over the course of 120 minutes, but stood up to the challenges he did face well. 7
Corey O’Keeffe - Took care of his defensive responsibilities while contributing going forward. 6
Marc Roberts - Settled into the game and rarely looked flustered. 7
Mael de Gevigney - An assured display in the heart of defence. 7
Josh Earl - Constantly looked to switch play when possible, even if it did not always come off. 6
Georgie Gent - Full of energy up and down the left flank, but left the Reds vulnerable on the odd occasion. 6
Adam Phillips - A steady display from the midfielder, although a penalty miss marred his afternoon. 6
Kelechi Nwakali - Did the dirty work well and recycled the ball neatly. 7
Luca Connell - Tidy in possession and tenacious out of it. 7
Davis Keillor-Dunn - The quieter of Barnsley’s front two but linked play effectively. 6
Stephen Humphrys - Wreaked havoc with his dazzling footwork and direct nature - but needed to find the finishing touch. 7
Substitutes
Jon Russell - Added some legs to the Barnsley midfield as the Reds hunted a goal. 6
Fabio Jalo - Livened up the Reds frontline - a real threat. 7
Kyran Lofthouse - Looked bright down the right flank. 6
Barry Cotter - Did his job after stepping off the bench. 6
Sam Cosgrove - Occupied defenders but missed a few decent chances. 6
