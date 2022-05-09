Here are all the best of today’s transfer rumours from Yorkshire.

The Championship campaign came to an end at the weekend and it ended on a high for Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

The Tigers managed to avoid relegation this season and ended it with a last gasp equaliser against promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest, while the Terriers confirmed third place with a 2-0 victory over Bristol City.

Meanwhile, the Tykes endured a difficult 4-0 loss to West Brom - their last match before returning to League One.

Town’s season will now continue as they travel south to take on Luton Town in the first leg of the play-offs this Friday, before the reverse fixture takes place in Yorkshire on Monday night.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Sunderland plotting ambitious Birmingham swoop Sunderland are reportedly hoping to use sporting director Kristjaan Speakman's close relationship with Jobe Bellingham's family to lure the teenager to Wearside. The 16-year-old has previously been linked with a reunion with his brother, Jude, at Borussia Dortmund. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Championship club to interview Nottingham Forest flop Blackburn Rovers are set to interview Chris Hughton for the vacant managerial job. The 63-year-old has been out of coaching since his failed stint at Nottingham Forest. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. Posh-linked striker seeks move Cole Stockton has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Morecambe this summer. The 23-goal striker has attracted interest from Wycombe, Rotherham, Portsmouth, Preston and Peterborough United.(The 72) Photo Sales

4. Lilywhites eye ex-Luton striker Preston North End are reportedly lining up a swoop for free agent Andre Gray this summer. The QPR loanee is set to become a free agent once his Watford contract expires at the end of the season. (The Sun) Photo Sales