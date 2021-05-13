Barnsley reach for the Premier League stars and what next for Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City - FootballTalk Podcast

Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host mark Singleton to discuss the Reds’ chances of joining the English game’s elite while, further down the pyramid, they look at what needs to happen for Championship relegated duo Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday and how they can ensure a swift return to the second tier.

Also, our panel look at how Bradford City move on from sacking managerial duo Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman just 78 days after being appointed on a permanent basis by chief executive Ryan Sparkes.

