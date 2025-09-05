Barnsley's Caylan Vickers (left) takes on York City's Joe Felix in a pre-season friendly this summer. (Image: Ewan Cameron).

IN the first part of the season, Barnsley loanee Caylan Vickers will bump into a few familiar faces at his adopted football home ‘up north’.

His parent club Brighton head to Oakwell for an EFL Cup tie later month - where he will catch up with some Albion mates.

So far this season, he has already reacquainted himself with a good friend in South Yorkshire, with Bolton loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry in the Wanderers’ line-up who drew 1-1 at Oakwell on August 16.

In Barnsley's next fixture on Saturday week against visiting Reading, Vickers - who has enjoyed an impressive start to life with the club - will face two names who knows well in the opposition ranks in the shape of Royals loan duo Mark O'Mahony and Kamari Doyle.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The trio are among a list of loan players who have left Albion in 2025-26. It extends comfortably into double figures - with Harrogate Town signing Jacob Slater being the latest.

Reports back regarding Vickers will have certainly been positive ones so far, with a number of loanees keeping in touch via a WhatsApp group.

Vickers, who spent time on loan at Mansfield last term, said: "Especially at Brighton, there's quite a lot that do that and I keep in touch with them and see how they are doing.

"There's quite a few in this league as well this season. I spoke to Amario after the (Bolton) game and it was nice to see him.