Barnsley recruit and Brighton winger Caylan Vickers on loan life and familiar faces at Oakwell
His parent club Brighton head to Oakwell for an EFL Cup tie later month - where he will catch up with some Albion mates.
So far this season, he has already reacquainted himself with a good friend in South Yorkshire, with Bolton loanee Amario Cozier-Duberry in the Wanderers’ line-up who drew 1-1 at Oakwell on August 16.
In Barnsley's next fixture on Saturday week against visiting Reading, Vickers - who has enjoyed an impressive start to life with the club - will face two names who knows well in the opposition ranks in the shape of Royals loan duo Mark O'Mahony and Kamari Doyle.
The trio are among a list of loan players who have left Albion in 2025-26. It extends comfortably into double figures - with Harrogate Town signing Jacob Slater being the latest.
Reports back regarding Vickers will have certainly been positive ones so far, with a number of loanees keeping in touch via a WhatsApp group.
Vickers, who spent time on loan at Mansfield last term, said: "Especially at Brighton, there's quite a lot that do that and I keep in touch with them and see how they are doing.
"There's quite a few in this league as well this season. I spoke to Amario after the (Bolton) game and it was nice to see him.
"We have two loan managers. Sometimes, they come to games and sometimes they will watch the game and send things you can improve on and they give me a call every week or so or whenever."