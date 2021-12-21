Barnsley release Dominik Frieser after forward is frozen out by Poya Asbaghi

The Austrian was a key figure in his debut season, making 43 Championship appearances in 2020-21. Sixteen came from the bench, but it was coach Valerien Ismael' s way to rotate his forwards throughout the campaign, where five substitutes were allowed.

He played across the three-man forward line, but mainly wide.

LIMITED OPPORTUNITIES: Barnsley forward Dominik Frieser

Despite his regular involvement, his three-goal return was disappointing.

This season he has made 14 league appearances, 12 from the start, scoring twice.

Frieser appeared in new manager Poya Asbaghi's first match in charge but was substituted before the hour, and has not reappeared since. It has now been mutually agreed that he will leave the club, and is expected to seek opportunities closer to him.

His departure will free up funds which can presumably be used by Asbaghi to strengthen a relegation-threatened squad.

Barnsley have taken fewer points than any team in this season's Championship, but are above Derby County because of the 21 deducted from the Rams for financial issues.

Signed during Gerhard Struber's coaching from LASK Linz, where he also worked with Ismael, Frieser leaves with a glowing reference from Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.

"Dominik has been a consummate professional during his time at Oakwell," he said. "As a player he will be remembered as someone who gave everything from the first minute to the last."