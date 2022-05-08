A brace from Karlan Grant as well as strikes from Adam Reach and Matt Clarke saw West Brom to a comfortable victory at The Hawthorns.

With Barnsley’s number of absentees stretching into double figures, Devaney had no choice but to name a youthful side with Cauley Woodrow their only outfield player aged over 22.

The visitors were not helped by referee Leigh Doughty when the official incorrectly awarded West Brom a penalty after judging Clarke Oduor had fouled Jayson Molumby when he had actually taken the ball.

Barnsley's Martin Devaney. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

From that penalty, Grant opened the scoring. And Devaney felt his side had done well before Doughty’s error.

“We had such a young team,” said Devaney. “For a lot of the players, it was only their second or third game so it was always going to be a massive struggle.

“But I thought up until the penalty, which clearly wasn’t, we did well. The structure was good, our pressing was good. The young boys will learn. It will be a great experience for them.”

Devaney insisted he has not thought about his future when asked if he wanted the manager’s job full-time.

“I’ve not thought about my own future,” he added. “The club has to review the season and build for next season.”

West Bromwich Albion: Button, Furlong, Ajayi (Taylor 62), O’Shea, Clarke (Ashworth 67), Phillips, Livermore (Robinson 71), Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Ahearne-Grant. Unused substitutes: Kipre, Gardner-Hickman, Castro, Palmer.

Barnsley: Walton, Moon, Sraha, Kitching, Hondermarck (Josh Benson 55), Helliwell, Wolfe, Styles, Oduor (Bremang 61), Marsh, Woodrow (Adeboyejo 72). Unused substitutes: Christie-Davies, Arielly, Cole, Flavell.