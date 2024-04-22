The Reds sit fifth in the League One table, well-positioned to secure a play-off place this weekend on the final day of the regular season. However, a decline in form in recent weeks has prompted drastic action.

With just one game of the regular season remaining, Barnsley have relieved Collins of his duties. Martin Devaney, an existing member of the coaching staff and a former Reds player, has taken the reins temporarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collins, a former defender for the likes of Leeds United and Sheffield United, only took the reins last summer following Michael Duff’s move to Swansea City.

Barnsley fans have had their say on the dismissal of Neill Collins. Image: Tony Johnson

Supporters have been told they will be updated “in the coming days” as the post-Collins era begins. Fans have had their say across social media and below is a selection of posts shared by the Oakwell faithful on X, formerly Twitter.

@WalkingTheDemon said: “Timing of this is mad.”

@LewisH90 said: “We’ve been playing badly for a while but didn’t expect this before the play-offs (if we get there). Probably hoping new (interim) manager bounce will get us promoted!”

@jackpayz said: “Not overly against this considering our recent form, but it’s a shame how he’s ended up taking 100 per cent of the blame when those above are at far bigger fault. Got to start giving managers a proper chance of succeeding or this will just happen again and again.”

@DannyHaywood97 said: "Better late than never I suppose.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@AlexDrummond95 said: “A few games too late but it's the correct decision.”

@samanthaskidm10 said: “Well, I’m shocked.”