Barnsley score trio of brilliant goals as Michael Duff enjoys triumphant return to Cheltenham with 4-0 win

Michael Duff enjoyed a triumphant return to Cheltenham Town as his Barnsley side ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

Duff led the Robins to the League Two title in 2021 followed by their highest ever finish of 15th in League One last term before leaving to take over at Oakwell.

And his in-form Tykes team launched their own mini goal-of-the-season competition, netting three of the highest quality before half-time.

James Norwood scored the opener in the eighth minute, finishing off a slick attacking move started by Herbie Kane and also involving Jordan Williams and Adam Phillips.

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Barnsley manager Michael Duff celebrates after winning the Sky Bet League One between Port Vale and Barnsley at Vale Park on February 14, 2023 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Kane volleyed a superb second into the top-left corner after Luca Connell’s corner was cleared to him 20 yards out in the 15th minute.

Phillips added the third with a perfectly placed free-kick from 20 yards after Ziyad Larkeche was tripped by Elliot Bonds in the 36th minute.

