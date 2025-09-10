THE sight of Barnsley tapping into overseas markets during transfer windows has been commonplace over a fair number of years - to varying degrees of success.

In a rare departure in recent times, the Reds’ summer business did not include an acquisition from abroad - and it was not necessarily down to the club's decidedly mixed record on that count.

It was more due to costs being inflated, courtesy of the raft of trading undertaken by a number of clubs in the division above Barnsley, according to sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

He told The Yorkshire Post: "It's got to the point now where because the Championship clubs are investing so much, it has driven the prices up.

Barnsley's Vimal Yoganathan in action during the Carabao Cup third-round match against Manchester United at Old Trafford last September. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"In a lot of this summer, we have seen that with an equivalent very good League One player, who you know already suits the style and plays well, the foreign players' price was the same.

"Consciously, we said it is a bit of a pointless risk if you are paying the same. If you are paying a lot less or there's something going for it, I get it.

"The other thing as well is that with the amount of players we have loaned out as well, a couple have 'send backs' possibly in January. So we had to be careful on how many risks we did take there (in the overseas market)."

Meanwhile, Sormaz has also revealed that the club were contacted by Premier League clubs in the summer regarding the availability of teenage midfielder Vimal Yoganathan.

Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz (left) and head coach Conor Hourihane (right).

The 19-year-old has been on Wales under-21s duty during the international break alongside team-mate Jono Bland, the latest feather in his cap following a positive 2025.

Yoganathan (inset) excelled during a fine loan spell at Oldham Athletic in the second half of last season where he played an influential role in helping the Latics return to the EFL after winning the National League play-offs.

His loan was sanctioned in late January and coincided with him signing a new long-term deal at Oakwell.

Given his form with Oldham, it looks a smart piece of business by Barnsley, with the importance of getting the timing right with contract extensions for promising young players increasingly in focus these days.

Barnsley's Vimal Yoganathan playing for Oldham against York City in the National League play-offs last season (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

At the end of last season, Bland and keeper Kieren Flavell both signed extended contracts with the club after being blooded in the first team in the spring. On the importance of contract extensions, Sormaz continued: "The big benefit of that is it gives your head coach some stability going through as he knows who he is working with next season.

"If someone is (then) going to get a player out of you, you know it is going to be a big fee.

"Being honest, two or three Premier League clubs rang me about Vimal and then were gutted when they heard he was on a three-and-half (year deal) plus one (year option). That's what we'd got him on in January.