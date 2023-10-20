Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles has scooped the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award for September.

The 23-year-old showed razor sharp instincts to latch on to a poor clearance by Northampton Town’s goalkeeper, volleying into an empty net with impressive accuracy.

It opened the scoring just four minutes into the encounter, setting the Reds on course for a 2-1 win.

Styles said: “I’m delighted to win the Goal of the Month award for September.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Callum Styles of Barnsley celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town and Barnsley at Sixfields on September 23, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It was pure instinct to hit the ball straight away when it was bouncing towards me and luckily I caught it well and it went in.

“Most importantly it helped us get the three points and was part of a great performance by the team on the road. Thank you to all the fans who voted for me, it means a lot.”

Lead judge, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, said: “Choosing a winner in League One wasn’t easy, it’s not often you get two volleys of that calibre in the same month. But the technique required for Callum Styles’ strike to guide it back into the empty net makes it a worthy winner.

