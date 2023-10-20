Barnsley star scoops League One award for 'beautiful' strike against Northampton Town
The 23-year-old showed razor sharp instincts to latch on to a poor clearance by Northampton Town’s goalkeeper, volleying into an empty net with impressive accuracy.
It opened the scoring just four minutes into the encounter, setting the Reds on course for a 2-1 win.
Styles said: “I’m delighted to win the Goal of the Month award for September.
“It was pure instinct to hit the ball straight away when it was bouncing towards me and luckily I caught it well and it went in.
“Most importantly it helped us get the three points and was part of a great performance by the team on the road. Thank you to all the fans who voted for me, it means a lot.”
Lead judge, Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman, said: “Choosing a winner in League One wasn’t easy, it’s not often you get two volleys of that calibre in the same month. But the technique required for Callum Styles’ strike to guide it back into the empty net makes it a worthy winner.
“Faced with a first-time volley into an empty goal, it would have been very easy to snatch at his chance. But Styles guided it with exquisite control and curve beyond Lee Burge’s reach to punish a costly defensive mix-up from Northampton. It was a beautiful strike.”