Barnsley step up transfer chase for in-demand attacker, Huddersfield ace linked with shock exit
Barnsley look set for a hectic summer of transfer dealing, as they look to sign quality new footballers while also aiming to hold on to their key players.
Valerien Ismael's side made it all the way to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, and will be eager to ensure their success wasn't just a flash in the pan, and continue their impressive progression when the new campaign begins in August.
The Tykes have already strengthened their squad this summer, bringing striker Devante Cole back to the club six years on from a decent loan spell at Oakwell.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the 26-year-old revealed: “This time last year, I was waiting to find a club and picking somewhere that I felt would be right. It was a hard time because no-one really knew what they were doing in all of football.
“It (Covid) made the situation worse by five or ten times. Everything changed and nothing was in your control and you were thinking: ‘where does it stop and where do I end up in this?’
“I was just training by myself with other people in a similar position and trying to keep fit. Moving up to Scotland (to play for Motherwell) was far away from everything and having my parents in London, it was even further away.
“For me, it was just about going up there to give my all, otherwise it was a waste of six months and there was no point in me going up.
“I did that and settled down and it showed on the pitch. You are away from everything you have ever known and in that sense, it was time to fully grow up and get my head down.”
Meanwhile, fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Hull City are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues: