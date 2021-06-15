Barnsley step up transfer chase for in-demand attacker, Huddersfield ace linked with shock exit

Valerien Ismael's side made it all the way to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, and will be eager to ensure their success wasn't just a flash in the pan, and continue their impressive progression when the new campaign begins in August.

The Tykes have already strengthened their squad this summer, bringing striker Devante Cole back to the club six years on from a decent loan spell at Oakwell.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, the 26-year-old revealed: “This time last year, I was waiting to find a club and picking somewhere that I felt would be right. It was a hard time because no-one really knew what they were doing in all of football.

“It (Covid) made the situation worse by five or ten times. Everything changed and nothing was in your control and you were thinking: ‘where does it stop and where do I end up in this?’

“I was just training by myself with other people in a similar position and trying to keep fit. Moving up to Scotland (to play for Motherwell) was far away from everything and having my parents in London, it was even further away.

“For me, it was just about going up there to give my all, otherwise it was a waste of six months and there was no point in me going up.

“I did that and settled down and it showed on the pitch. You are away from everything you have ever known and in that sense, it was time to fully grow up and get my head down.”

Meanwhile, fellow Yorkshire sides Huddersfield Town, Sheffield United and Hull City are also busy on the recruitment drive, as they look to finalise their squads for next season and hit the ground running and get the campaign off a strong start.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Barnsley and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to last season and the build-up to summer transfer window activity continues:

1. Pundit warns of target's wage demands Ex-Celtic man Frank McAvennie has warned that ex-Swansea City striker Andre Ayew's wage demands could prevent his former side signing the free agent striker. He netted 16 goals for the Swans in a strong 2020/21 campaign. (Football Insider) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

2. Clarets want Worrall Burnley still haven't given up in their attempts to sign Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall, according sources close to the club. The Clarets are keen to sign the £12m-rated ace, along with Stoke City defender Nathan Collins (Nottingham Post) Photo: Dan Istitene Buy photo

3. Blues aim to keep Halilovic Birmingham City are working behind the scenes to tie down Alen Halilovic to a new deal, as his short-term contract at the club draws to a close. The 24-year-old has previously been on the books for top sides such as Barcelona and AC Milan. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: Jan Kruger Buy photo

4. Hoops swoop for Dozzell QPR are said to be in talks with Ipswich Town, as they look to agree a £1m deal for their 22-year-old midfielder Andre Dozzell. Blackburn Rovers have previously been linked with the ex-England U20 international, who made 43 appearances for his club last season. (Telegraph) Photo: Pete Norton Buy photo