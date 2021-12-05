Woodrow’s run without a goal extended to 11 matches in Saturday’s 1-1 derby draw with Huddersfield Town.

He has netted just three goals this term for struggling Barnsley.

But Woodrow, who struck 15 times in his previous two seasons at the club, having hit 19 goals in his maiden campaign in 2018-19, believes that the stick is unjust.

Unhappy: Cauley Woodrow walks off with Barnsley coach Poya Asbahgi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: “It is football. People are very fickle and it is unbelievable what people say.

“They are entitled to say whatever they want. But the people who know about football are the people that really matter in terms of opinions on me and the only people that I listen to and it is part of the game.”

On Barnsley’s display, which saw them score the first goal of the Poya Asbaghi era with Carlton Morris’s strike on the stroke of half-time cancelling out Lewis O’Brien’s opener, he added: “It is a good point. I know we need wins and three points, but in terms of performance, I don’t think that anyone can say we looked like a bottom of the league team.

“I think we were the better team and deserved to win the game.

“He (Asbaghi) is the type of coach we needed and a coach with an identity.

“It is still early days, but we can be really proud of how we performed. It showed how far we have come in a week.

“In the next few weeks, we will be learning and listening more to him and what he wants and I think we will become an even better team.”

The draw extended Town’s run without an away win to seven matches and they have taken just three points out of a possible 12 in away fixtures against the Championship’s bottom four.

Defender Ollie Turton said: “We ended up with a point, which is quite good away, but we hoped to come here and try and get three points.

“It was one of those things, at least we have not lost the game and have gone away with a point.

“But we came back (to the dressing room) thinkingthat maybe we should have won that game.