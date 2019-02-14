Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore to miss next two games

BARNSLEY top-scorer Kieffer Moore will miss the Reds' League One home matches against Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion.

The striker suffered concussion after falling heavily in the 82nd minute of the Reds' 4-1 victory at Gillingham last weekend and was assisted by the medical staff from both clubs and paramedics before being stretchered off and observed overnight in hospital as a precaution.

Moore has been recuperating at home this week, but will return to the club today, although he will not be training this week.

Assistant head coach Dale Tonge, speaking ahead of Saturday's home game with Wycombe, said: "He will not be available this weekend. We have given him a bit of a time off due to the nature of the injury.

"We are following protocol and it is a case of following that two-week window and then we will assess it as we see fit after the two weeks.

"It is a head injury, so we follow the rules and guidelines behind that and the medical staff are dealing with that.

"He has quite a few days off. He will be in today and has been fine. It has been a case of monitoring him as we go."

Ben Williams is expected to missing from action for another fortnight, but Adam Jackson is available for selection after returning to training.