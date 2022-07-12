Barnsley target new signings as Nicky Cadden arrives at Oakwell

The Scot, 25, has signed a two-year deal with the Reds after rejecting a new contract at Forest Green Rovers, having played an integral role in the club’s League Two title success last season.

The arrival of Cadden – named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year in 2021-22 – ends Barnsley’s search for a recognised left-sided wing-back, with the club also being strongly linked with a loan move for Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien.

The Republic of Ireland international spent the second half of last season on loan at Swindon.

Forest Green's Nicky Cadden has joined Barnsley. Picture: PA

Teenage Leicester City striker Jack Butterfill is another player being targeted by Barnsley, who have sold frontmen Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow to Luton Town and are in the market for new forwards.

American striker Sebastian Soto is on trial with the Reds, having recently left Norwich City.

On moving to South Yorkshire, Cadden, who scored six goals last season and provided 13 assists, said: “I’m delighted. As soon as I spoke to the club, it was very positive. It seemed like they really wanted me.

“It looks like a great place to play football. I’m excited and can’t wait for the season to start.”

Cadden’s signing follows on from the arrivals of midfielder Luca Connell, central defenders Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy and New Zealand goalkeeper Jamie Searle.

Bellshill-born Cadden, 25 –who links up with former Forest Green team-mates Liam Kitching and Jack Aitchison – also spoke with two Championship clubs before deciding to move to Oakwell.

Prior to heading to England, Cadden previously played north of the border for Airdrieonians, Livingston, Ayr and Morton.