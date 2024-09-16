Barnsley team news: Defender blow ahead of League Cup trip to Manchester United

Donovan Pines is set to miss Barnsley's League Cup glamour trip to Old Trafford and most likely the more important league match at Burton Albion on Saturday after suffering concussion at the weekend.

The giant central defender took a bang to the eye in the first half of Barnsley's 3-0 defeat at Stevenage, and the extent of the injury has only become clear since.

On Saturday coach Darrell Clarke was still hopeful for most of the half-time interval that the American would be fit to play the second, only to discover at the last minute he would not. A 0-0 scoreline turned into a 3-0 one in his absence.

"It's concussion," Clarke confirmed. "He started to feel sick and we're going to miss him for a period of time.

DECISIONS: Barnsley coach Darrell Clarke

"It's (down to the) concussion guidelines so we'll see how quickly that goes but it normally takes a substantial period of time to hit the guidelines. Everyone gets a little bit panicky now with head injuries so we'll have to manage that situation and go with the guidelines."

It caused a fair stir at the time, too, Clarke has revealed.

"It was a little bit of carnage at half-time," revealed Clarke. "It wasn't until a minute to go before the whistle for the start of the season half it came out that Donovan was ruled out. He didn't have a replacement contact lens and could hardly see out of the eye. That decision came to me very late.

"It wasn't ideal and it got a bit messy from there.

"I wanted to pick a physical back four for the second half to make sure we dealt with them and Donovan was a big part of that."

The Reds' reward for knocking out Sheffield United in the second round of the League Cup is a trip to Manchester United in the third. Barnsley have history in making the Red Devils uncomfortable, taking them to an FA Cup replay in 1998, but boyhood Manchester United supporter Clarke is fully aware of the size of the task awaiting them.

"We want to go there and give a good account of ourselves and I just want to thank the fans," said Clarke. "Tickets for the match are very expensive and I'd like to thank the fans for the amount of tickets we've sold and getting behind the boys. Hopefully we can turn it into a night where we do the town and the club justice.

"I'm a realist, we have to be 10 out of 10 on performances and they have to have an off-day. The gulf is massive, we're under no illusions about that.

"But we'll prepare and plan professionally as we always do, freshen the team up a bit because we have another game on Saturday.

"It might be an opportunity for one or two lads to come in and stake a claim.

"It'll be a proud moment for a council estate lad from Mansfield to lead a team out against the team he supported as a young lad but I want more proud moments in my career, I want to be managing at the highest levels possible and doing well for Barnsley."

He also has to factor in that his squad will need to be fresh and on their game at Burton at the weekend.

"I have to take the emotion out of that, all the lads want to play at Old Trafford, of course they do," said Clarke.

"But it is leading into an important game at Burton as well.

"One or two lads will come in for an opportunity. We've got one or two bits of injury and stiffness in the camp so I've got to be a little bit careful.