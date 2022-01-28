Barnsley: Tony Sibbick’s exit ‘suits all parties’

The former AFC Wimbledon player has not featured at first-team level since November 20, having fallen out of favour at Oakwell under Poya Asbaghi.

Sibbick – also linked with Hearts’ Edinburgh neighbours Hibernian this month – joined the Reds in summer of 2019 and featured 56 times for the club.

He enjoyed a major reprieve last season under Valerien Ismael after dropping out of the side during Gerhard Struber’s time at the club, with the Londoner joining Hearts on loan in the second half of the 2019-20 campaign which was curtailed due to Covid.

Toby Sibbick has left Oakwell to join Hearts. Picture: Tony Johnson

Sibbick was a key part of the Reds’ backline who reached the play-offs last season and also offered versatility in defence.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “It is difficult to establish such a regular place in the team with such competition in the central defensive position at Oakwell.

“As a player who wants to continue his development by playing regular first-team football, Toby expressed a desire to consider alternative opportunities.

“With that, we have established a deal that suits all parties and I wish him luck with his move to the Scottish Premiership and Hearts.”

On the incoming front, Barnsley are making moves to sign a player based on the continent who is able to operate in several forward positions.

West Ham striker Mipo Odubeko – who spent the first half of the season on loan at Huddersfield Town – has become Doncaster Rovers’ sixth signing of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old returned to London earlier this month following a spell at the Terriers.

Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey, still hoping to complete more business ahead of the deadline, said: “He’s been at Huddersfield in the early part of the season and he had a couple of options, but he feels that this is the club for him to get game time.

“When you bring in new youngsters, they don’t come in feeling the pressure of a relegation battle. They just want to make an impact and get their name out there and score goals and if he can do that, it will benefit both us and him.”

Omar Bogle has left Rovers to join Hartlepool United.