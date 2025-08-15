Barnsley transfer latest: Conor Hourihane on Angus MacDonald link and current state of play in summer window
The ex-Reds captain, 32, who moved to Oakwell from Torquay United in the summer of 2018 and spent a year-and-a-half at the club before being transferred to Hull City in January 2018, is currently a free agent after leaving Exeter City.
Since departing Barnsley, he has also had spells at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Aberdeen.
The Reds are in the market for another defender, with the need having been heightened by the recent injury sustained by Marc Roberts, who is likely to be out until mid-autumn.
On links with MacDonald, Hourihane, whose side host Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, where they will be seeking to maintain their 100 per cent start to the league season, said: "No, there’s nothing there. And that’s not me saying there’s ‘nothing there, but it may come through.’
"Was he spotted at the game the other night, potentially and people have put two and two together and got 25? No, there’s absolutely nothing in that.”
So far this close season, the Reds have brought in seven players, with Hourihane keen to add a couple more signings before September 1, with a new striking option and central defender likely to be at the top of his list.
On the outgoing front, Hourihane is understandably keen to retain the club’s leading players, but has confirmed that some more squad players could leave before the end of the window.
Barry Cotter, Max Watters, Corey O’Keeffe, Andy Dallas and Kacper Lopata have all been loaned out, while Kyran Lofthouse has left the club permanently.
On whether anything is currently close, Hourihane, whose only doubt for the Wanderers game is Mael de Gevigney – with Georgie Gent, Roberts and Fabio Jalo being the longer-term absentees, added: "Not, really no. I am looking to push to get a couple of bodies in. I feel like we need it around the squad.
"I am really happy with where we are right now. But I do think we need a couple of bodies to add that little bit of depth, in case anything was to happen to one or two. Fingers crossed, that’s not the case.
"But overall with the squad, I think I am relatively happy. I think the group is fantastic to manage every single day and they are giving me everything that they have got.
"We’ve got some good players in the building and the better our start, the more people probably take a little bit more notice. Look, it’s obviously great to win games and it’s what we are all here for.
"I want to keep the (main) players in the building, there’s no getting away from that and right now, that’s the case and hopefully, that will be the case in three weeks time.
"If that is not the case, we will deal with that and I’m sure we’ll get the bodies in that are needed.
"They may be one or two (squad players) looking to leave, you had Kacper yesterday and there may be one or two others as well that might not be in my plans who can move on as well. It’s not always about the key players, but the squad players as well that may exit the building as well.”