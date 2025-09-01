Barnsley transfer latest: Reds sign Derby County defender on loan as Conor Hourihane raids Rams

BARNSLEY have added to their central defensive ranks with the loan signing of Derby County centre-half Jake Rooney.

Rooney links up with the Reds for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

The 22-year-old has featured twice in the EFL Cup for the Rams this term, but is behind the likes of Danny Batth, Dion Sanderson, Matt Clarke, and Craig Forsyth in the pecking order.

The Liverpool-born player will provide a valuable option at the back in the absence of Marc Roberts, who is out until mid-autumn with a groin/thigh injury.

DERBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Jake Rooney of Derby County is tracked by Nayef Aguerd of West Ham United during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Derby County and West Ham United at Pride Park on January 30, 2023 in Derby, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Rooney made 23 appearances for the Rams since joining in the summer of 2022 from Burnley, but has been sidelined with two serious knee injuries in his time in the East Midlands.

He is well known to Conor Hourihane from his time at Derby.

Hourihane said: “Jake is a fantastic addition to our squad.