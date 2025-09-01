Barnsley transfer latest: Reds sign Derby County defender on loan as Conor Hourihane raids Rams
Rooney links up with the Reds for the rest of the 2025-26 season.
The 22-year-old has featured twice in the EFL Cup for the Rams this term, but is behind the likes of Danny Batth, Dion Sanderson, Matt Clarke, and Craig Forsyth in the pecking order.
The Liverpool-born player will provide a valuable option at the back in the absence of Marc Roberts, who is out until mid-autumn with a groin/thigh injury.
Rooney made 23 appearances for the Rams since joining in the summer of 2022 from Burnley, but has been sidelined with two serious knee injuries in his time in the East Midlands.
He is well known to Conor Hourihane from his time at Derby.
Hourihane said: “Jake is a fantastic addition to our squad.
"He’s young, hungry and has already shown maturity beyond his years at Derby. His ability to play across the backline gives us extra options and we’re excited to see what he can bring to the team this season.”