Barnsley transfer news: Tykes' divisional rivals could sign £37m man on loan, Birmingham target reveals future plans

The Tykes will head into the game in high spirits, following their 1-0 win over Coventry City last weekend.
Speaking after the win, Barnsley boss Marcus Schopp said: “It was an important three points, but in the end, I know we have to improve in a lot of situations.
“Coventry did play really well and we were struggling to win the balls in the areas where we wanted to and to find good solutions. But we knew when we won the ball that Dominik is a player who is always dangerous.
“We had previously had two situation where he attacked from deep and we didn't give the ball to him and at the next moment, Romal did an awesome job, giving him the ball in the right moment. I am so glad for Dominik that he scored. He gives us something that we need and his runs from deep are always dangerous.”
Discussing the stoppage time penalty saved by goalkeeper Brad Collins, continued: “When you get a late penalty (against you), it is always a tough one.
“But I guess it is a moment that each goalkeeper is waiting for and it can bring something special to the team. To save a penalty when a team is 1-0 up is a big thing and I am happy for him.
“For a young team, it is so important to start with three points. It is easier when you have a couple of points in the table.”
