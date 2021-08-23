Barnsley transfer news: Tykes in three-way battle for ex-Derby County ace, Brighton midfielder could seal second-tier switch

Speaking after the draw, Tykes boss Marcus Schopp said: “After 35 minutes, this game was over. We’re still lacking quality with finishing because we created so many chances.“Even at 2-0 up, we had chances and we didn’t do it. We were lacking and we were too naive at the end and didn’t know how to handle the situation. We started the second half not that bad but we made some mistakes and lost the ball too easily. We need a bit more experience in those situations.

“We knew the second half would be tough but we had chances to score a third goal and, if you don’t score, then you can lose a game like this too. It’s all about having the right experience and intensity and knowing how to pass a period like this. We had moments to score again and didn’t and it was all about being naive in certain moments.

“The point feels like a defeat, to be honest. It was probably the best 50 minutes since I’ve been here and the lads did an awesome job.

“There were a lot of positives but still a lot of negatives that we have to improve on. The most important improvement is to handle a situation like this when we are 2-0 up away from home.”

Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its conclusion:

1. Ex-Stoke star could join Bristol Rovers Ex-Stoke City and Aston Villa midfielder Glenn Whelan could be set to join League Two strugglers Bristol Rovers, after going on trial with Joey Barton's side. The Pirates are currently 20th in the fourth tier table, after losing three of their opening four matches. (Bristol Post)

2. Baggies backed to cruise to promotion Football pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has claimed West Brom's achieving promotion back to the top flight this season is a mere 'formality', and that Fulham are likely to join them. The two sides, along with Stoke City, are currently occupying the top three positions with ten-points a piece. (Football Insider)

3. Grosicki heads back to Poland Ex-West Brom and Hull City ace Kamil Grosicki has returned to his native Poland, signing a deal with top tier side Pogon Szczecin. The 33-year-old spent five years playing in England, and was part of a West Brom side who earned promotion in 2019/20. (Club website)

4. Blades could miss out on Diallo Sheffield United's hopes of signing Manchester United's £37m Amad Diallo starlet on loan could be scuppered, with reports suggesting his former side Atalanta could bring him back instead. The 19-year-old already has three caps at senior level for the Ivory Coast. (TuttoAtalanta)