Barnsley transfer rumours: Ex-Tykes star striker could seal £7m top tier switch, West Brom urged to sign former £35m Liverpool striker

The Tykes head into the game following a 2-2 draw away to Queens Park Rangers - an match in which they surrendered a two-goal first-half lead away from home.
Speaking after the game, Barnsley boss Markus Schopp said: “After 35 minutes (with a two-goal lead), this game was over. We’re still lacking quality with finishing because we created so many chances.
“Even at 2-0 up, we had chances and we didn’t do it. We were lacking and we were too naive at the end and didn’t know how to handle the situation.“We started the second half not that bad but we made some mistakes and lost the ball too easily. We need a bit more experience in those situations."
He continued: “We knew the second half would be tough but we had chances to score a third goal and, if you don’t score, then you can lose a game like this too.
“It’s all about having the right experience and intensity and knowing how to pass a period like this. We had moments to score again and didn’t and it was all about being naive in certain moments.
“The point feels like a defeat, to be honest. It was probably the best 50 minutes since I’ve been here and the lads did an awesome job. There were a lot of positives but still a lot of negatives that we have to improve on.
Take a look at the latest news round-up from the Championship, as the window moves closer to its final week: