Barnsley transfers: Conor Hourihane on being 'picky' and avoiding any late-window surprises

MOST managers don’t appreciate curve balls, especially at this time of year.

Conor Hourihane is no different.

The grounded ‘manager’ in him will not admit it publicly, but privately at least, the Barnsley boss will be pleased with developments at the start of his first full season in charge. So far.

The unbeaten Reds have taken 10 points from a possible 12, heading into this weekend’s trip to AFC Wimbledon and aside from an untimely injury sustained by Marc Roberts, it’s been relatively pain-free up to press.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The sight of several of the club’s new signings, most notably David McGoldrick, Caylan Vickers and Murphy Cooper, quickly endearing themselves with supporters is providing positivity, in particular.

Hourihane’s optimism remains of the cautious variety and with good reason.

August has been uplifting so far, but nine days still remain. And then there’s the first day of September.

Should Barnsley maintain their encouraging start to the campaign - home derbies in the EFL Cup and league against Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town follow this weekend’s capital appointment - and have a stress-free end to the summer window, then they could be onto something.

No late window surprises - a time which Hourihane understands can be ‘chaotic’ and ‘crazy’ - and the club retaining the key trio Davis Keillor-Dunn, Adam Phillips and Luca Connell would consolidate early gains.

All have shown their worth so far in the early weeks of the season and seem content.

Back in Barnsley’s last promotion season in 2018-19, the talk after that summer window was of an ‘investment’ being made by virtue of the club keeping their leading players. It proved a sound one.

Fast forward to now and keeping those aforesaid players would constitute something similar.

There are obviously never any guarantees of promotion, granted. But it would indicate Barnsley seem serious about it again at least and that’s something.

A big-money offer would significantly test their resolve, that said.

It happened two years ago when the club eventually cashed in on Liam Kitching, after he was sold to Coventry City - having previously knocked back several bids in the 2023 summer window. The interest was well-known.

While there has been speculation in the current one about Keillor-Dunn, Phillips and Connell, the only firm offer has so far seen Barnsley rebuff a bid for the latter from Wycombe last month.

Things can rapidly change. Hourihane would naturally prefer to keep the status quo.

If nothing changes between now and September 1, Hourihane will be happy, for sure.

Asked whether only ‘silly money’ would tempt the club to potentially sell, Hourihane said: "I think that is the case with everyone and not just our main players.

"If a deal comes in which is too good to turn down, then I think everyone is in the same boat, not just (with) our main players.

"It's the same with a couple of the loan players with that package that is put to you that fits all parties.

"They (Keillor-Dunn, Connell and Phillips) are all very good footballers who are performing at a decent level. Luca and Phillo now need to do that over a longer period of time and stay consistent.

"They were the same again on Tuesday. The longer players show consistent performances, for myself and the club and their own careers, it's only going to benefit everyone."

On the incoming front, Barnsley still have a couple of pieces of business that Hourihane would like to sign off. Equally, they have been in far worse positions towards the tail end of windows in terms of scrambling around for signings.

It’s a window the Reds could do with finishing in the right fashion. Their signing of untried striker Clement Rodrigues on the final day of the 2025 winter window always had the look of a punt which was likely to be destined to fail and so it proved.

Thankfully, it was only a loan deal, while the addition of Dexter Lembikisa also had the look of one which came up late.

In the here and now, Barnsley seem better prepared and Hourihane isn’t the sort to take gambles.

Hourihane, who has confirmed that Southampton forward Dom Ballard is among loan options who has been on the club’s radar of late, continued: "It's about getting the right ones.

"I have been very, very picky over the summer and I think everyone can kind of see that.

"I have not gambled on anyone and been really thorough in my work and recruitment.

"Everyone I have brought in has added something to the group which has been really positive.