BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane is keeping his fingers crossed on two fronts in the final weeks of the summer window.

While the Reds are keen to bolster their ranks with a few fresh faces, with their need to bring in another centre half exacerbated by an untimely injury sustained by Marc Roberts, Hourihane is mindful that the sale of one of the club's leading lights would leave him with a significant and unwanted hole to fill.

Adam Phillips and Luca Connell, who both excelled in the opening-day win at Plymouth Argyle, have been the subject of summer speculation, alongside key forward Davis Keillor-Dunn.

As the clock ticks down towards the September 1 deadline, the fear of a key star leaving - and potentially not having enough time to bring in a quality replacement - could come into play.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

In the here and now, Barnsley - despite some central defensive disruption this weekend with the suspended Jack Shepherd also missing the home opener with Burton - are in a good place, with Hourihane understandably keen on bringing in players as opposed to losing any big-hitters.

He said: “We want to strengthen the squad. We know we need some bodies in, whether it’s in defence or in general.

"The squad that we have at the minute, we are very fortunate with it and there’s a lot of quality. My worry is if anything happened to a couple of the bodies, then we would be even shorter again.

“I think we are just a couple away from having a really good group.

Barnsley's Adam Phillips (Image: Tony Johnson)

"The Robbo situation is not ideal and hopefully we can accelerate that (bring a defender in).

"We’ve got some really good footballers. Some really good midfielders and really good players at the top of the pitch and we will score goals and play good football, no doubt.