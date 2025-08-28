Barnsley transfers: Conor Hourihane on why he has knocked back some late-window targets and having the final say

CONOR Hourihane says he has knocked back several potential transfer options over the past few weeks – and insists that Barnsley are determined to not only bring in the right players, but right people.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of Monday's deadline, the Reds are still working towards bringing in a couple of players, but equally, Hourihane insists he will not compromise in terms of the quality he wants or character either.

Asked whether he has turned down certain targets in recent weeks, Hourihane said: “Without a doubt. It's also important (to say), with the names handed around over the last two or three weeks since we've signed Tennai (Watson), they just haven't fitted in our way and style or had a couple of bad references or whatever that may look like. I'll always be: 'No, onto the next one.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really picky and focused on getting the right people and players in to fit into our way and culture and we'll hopefully get in those couple of bodies that we all know we need from Monday, from our point of view.”

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Hourihane, whose side are seeking to put gloss on an encouraging start to the season at home to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town on Saturday, has stressed that he has the final say regarding all players coming in.

The Reds boss, who has made seven signings so far this summer, added: “I have got to say that the club have been brilliant. All the players that have come through the door are the ones that I wanted.

“Would I have liked a couple more by now? Yes, but I am very fortunate with the squad that I have and hopefully come Monday, everyone is in a really good place – the manager, club and board – and we've all got what we've wanted, in terms of the squad moving forward to the next few months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane remains 'very hopeful' that the club can avoid any major outgoings before the closure of business and keep hold of star trio Davis Keillor-Dunn, pictured, Adam Phillips and Luca Connell.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

But should unforeseen circumstances see any of them depart at the end of the window, contingencies have been made.

“There's always a plan and process to follow. We'll take that day by day,” he said.