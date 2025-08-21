Barnsley transfers: Conor Hourihane on window state of play and links with Southampton striker

BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane has confirmed that he hopes to bring in two more players on board before the transfer deadline on September 1.

The Reds have brought in seven new signings thus far in the close season, with Hourihane pushing for a few more arrivals before the window closes.

Hourihane, whose side, unbeaten in four League One matches so far, head to the capital to face AFC Wimbledon this weekend, said: “I’d like a couple. It would be good for the squad and I think we’d be in a good place if can get maybe two on board, fingers crossed.”

Fresh names linked with the club this week include Southampton striker Dom Ballard, also said to be on the radar of League One rivals Reading.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The 20-year-old is tipped to head out on loan, having had previous temporary stints with the Royals, Blackpool and Cambridge United.

Asked about Ballard, the Reds boss confirmed: "He is a name that has popped up over the last few days.

"We are trying to add to the squad, whether it is Dom or someone else.

"There's been a name banded around in terms of Dom and he has been discussed. He's a good age and asset, whether it gets done or not, time will tell. But he’s someone who has been discussed, yes.”

VALENCIA, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 06: Kofy Jeremy Amoako of Germany U19 (L) and Dom Ballard of England U19 (R) compete for the ball during the International Friendly match between Germany U19 and England U19 at Oliva Nova Sports Center on September 06, 2023 in Oliva, near Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images)

Defender Mael de Gevigney (ankle) is close to being involved at AFC Wimbledon, Hourihane added.

The Frenchman has missed the club's last three games in all competitions.

Hourihane said: "He’s very, very close and something we will monitor in the next few days. We are hoping he will be involved in some capacity, he is definitely making strides. Tuesday was just too soon.

The Reds are still without Marc Roberts, Fabio Jalo and Georgie Gent, who are out until mid-autumn.

Giving an update, the Reds chief commented: “They are longer term, in terms of Fabs and Georgie. Robbo is obviously going to be ten weeks, the two to three-month stage.