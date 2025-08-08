Barnsley transfers: Reds complete signing of ex-Charlton right-back Tennai Watson
The 28-year-old made 19 appearances for the Addicks in last season’s League One promotion campaign and provides a much-needed option on the right-hand side of defence for the Reds. He left Charlton at the end of last term and had recently been training at the PFA’S training camp for released players.
Watson, who previously had spells at AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons in the lower leagues after starting his career at Reading, is the club’s seventh signing of the summer window.
On signing, he said: "I’m buzzing, really excited. I’m really excited at the prospect. This is a big club with great fans and I can’t wait to get underway.
"I spoke to the gaffer (Conor Hourihane); he has a clear vision of how I can fit into things.
"It’s definitely somewhere that wants to achieve something, and that aligns with me and what I want to do.”
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: "We’re very pleased to bring Tennai to Oakwell. He’s an experienced player at this level, with a strong track record in League One.
"His versatility and professionalism make him a great fit for our squad, and we’re confident he will add quality and depth to our defensive options this season.”
Head coach Hourihane said: "Tennai is a player who knows what it takes to be successful in this division.
"He’s athletic, disciplined and brings a competitive edge that will benefit the whole group. We’re looking forward to working with him and integrating him quickly into the squad as we prepare for the remainder of the season ahead.”
