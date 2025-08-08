BARNSLEY striker Andy Dallas has been loaned for a fifth time since heading to Oakwell in the summer of 2023 – after linking up with National League outit Southend United for the 2025-26 season.

The former Solihull Moors striker joined the Reds on a three-year deal in the 2023 summer window after leaving the National League outfit at the end of 2022-23 after his contract expired.

The Scot, 26, made five appearances early on in 23-24 for the Oakwell outfit, scoring in the opening-day rout against Port Vale, but soon headed out on loan to SPL outfit Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

He was recalled by the Reds and went out for a second temporary stint in the new year, heading to Conference side Oldham Athletic, where he made 14 appearances without scoring.

Andy Dallas. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Dallas joined Morecambe’s neighbours Barrow on loan for the 2024-25 season in June 2024, but his stay with the Bluebirds was cut short.