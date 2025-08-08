Barnsley transfers: Striker heads out for his fifth loan spell since joining Reds
The former Solihull Moors striker joined the Reds on a three-year deal in the 2023 summer window after leaving the National League outfit at the end of 2022-23 after his contract expired.
The Scot, 26, made five appearances early on in 23-24 for the Oakwell outfit, scoring in the opening-day rout against Port Vale, but soon headed out on loan to SPL outfit Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.
He was recalled by the Reds and went out for a second temporary stint in the new year, heading to Conference side Oldham Athletic, where he made 14 appearances without scoring.
Dallas joined Morecambe’s neighbours Barrow on loan for the 2024-25 season in June 2024, but his stay with the Bluebirds was cut short.
He netted five times in 23 appearances before linking up with the Bluebirds’ north-west rivals Morecambe in the second half of last term, scoring three ties in 17 games for the Shrimps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.