Barnsley trio Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson earn praise plus updates on James Norwood & Jordan Williams

BARNSLEY assistant head coach Martin Devaney was left to savour a very good professional performance as the Reds eased into round three at a canter with a comprehensive and comfortable 3-0 home victory over Crewe Alexandra in the FA Cup.

Devante Cole's sixth goal of the season from close range put the hosts ahead on the half-hour and a good strike early in the second half from Adam Phillips - his fourth goal in five matches - effectively sealed the Reds' progression into Monday evening's round-three draw.

A penalty three minutes before the hour mark from Josh Benson from the penalty spot put gloss on a sound afternoon for Michael Duff's side.

Devaney, who confirmed that James Norwood came off with a dead leg in the second half - with Jordan Williams missing out with a slight knock - said: "We know Crewe are a good side and they changed their shape a little bit. I thought we dealt with it well and played some good football.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole celebrates his goal against Crewe. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"We had to stay patient and scored a good goal from a set-piece and I was really pleased for Coley and I thought he was really good and has been working really hard in training.

"With the second goal, we spoke at half-time about being a bit more ruthless and better in the last third and controlling the game and be aware of them on the transition.

"Concentration was the main word we spoke about and our two goals came quite quickly and allowed us to bring the younger boys on and protect some of the boys who have played a lot of game.

"It was an all-round good day and a good professional performance.”

On the displays of the three goalscorers, he continued: "Coley's performance this season have been really, really good - his work-rate for the team, pressing and obviously strikers have to be greedy and score goals and six goals is a good return at the minute.

"He's got to stay hungry and keep working hard on training to keep scoring more goals. But all round, I am really pleased for him.

"He has been out of the team and got back in and we talk about when you get the shirt, keep the shirt. He has certainly done that with his goal return and performances.

"We have some really good midfielders and it's competitive in there and at the minute, Adam is on a really good run of form. Long may it continue.

"Josh just gone on with it at right wing-back and I thought he also performed really well as well. Going forward, he produced some good crosses and in terms of his defensive discipline and distances with the three and making it a five, I thought he did well and it was food for thought moving forward."

Barnsley are FA Cup number 50 in Monday evening's third-round draw.

