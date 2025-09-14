BARNSLEY head coach Conor Hourihane thought his side’s performance in a 3-2 victory at home to Reading was “a bit flat” – but praised midfield duo Luca Connell and Jonathan Bland for their performances.

The hosts took the lead early in the first half as Josh Earl headed home from a Caylan Vickers corner.

Jack Marriott scored his first league goal for the Royals to equalise after Lewis Wing’s through ball was misjudged by Murphy Cooper in the Barnsley goal.

Davis Keillor-Dunn restored Barnsley’s lead in the 55th minute, heading in a Nathanael Ogbeta cross before Adam Phillips made it 3-1 from the penalty spot four minutes later.

Daniel Kyerewaa halved the deficit in the 66th minute and Wing almost levelled in stoppage time but his free-kick was expertly saved by Cooper.

The result leaves Barnsley third, one point off top-of-the-table Cardiff, while Reading dropped back into the relegation zone.

Hourihane said: “I asked the lads for a big start and I thought we started the game really well. Overall I thought we were a little bit flat, if I’m honest.

“I always want my players focused and being relentless.

ON THE UP: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Tony Johnson

“I just thought we were flat.”

He added: “I think Luca and Blandy were top today as a pairing.

“Luca is performing at a high level so far this season and Blandy, ever since I’ve got the job, has been so reliable.

“I’ve mentioned this so many times. I thought the two of them were the foundation in the team.”

Barnsley: Cooper, Watson, Shepherd, Earl, Ogbeta, Bland, Connell, Vickers (Farrugia 83), Phillips (Yoganathan 90), McGoldrick (Russell 68), Keillor-Dunn. Unused substitutes: Flavell, de Gevigney, Rooney, Cleary.

Reading: Pereira, Ahmed (Dorsett 65), Burns, Williams, Jacob, Elliott (Doyle 71), Wing, Savage (Fraser 80), Lane (Ehibhatiomhan 65), Marriott (Camara 80), Kyerewaa. Unused substitutes: Stevens, Garcia.