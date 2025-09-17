IT was Neil Farrugia’s misfortune that soon after he signed for Barnsley in January, the Reds’ 2024-25 season started to unravel.

As someone who was not just joining a new club but starting a new chapter in his football career in another country, it was especially hard and soon compounded by other things as well.

Namely niggling injuries.

Now thankfully over his ailments, the former Shamrock Rovers player is finally starting to feel at home at Oakwell.

The presence of Conor Hourihane has a fair bit to do with it and not just because the Reds’ head coach is a fellow countryman either.

Heading to a new club in mid-season can be testing and Dublin-raised Farrugia certainly found that out.

The big difference between then and now is all to do with the Hourihane effect in his considered opinion.

The workaholic Corkonian has transformed the daily working environment at Oakwell and despite results not transpiring on the pitch in the spring, they are now arriving in a new season which has seen Barnsley rediscover their mojo.

Allied to the renewed sense of clarity and order under the command of the hands-on Hourihane, who initially took over an an interim basis in mid-March before earning the full-time post a month later.

Farrugia told The Yorkshire Post: "When I first came in, it was hard because it was a big change for me, even with the change of manager and all that.

"I felt when I came in, it was a bit disorganised.

"But since Conor has come in, it's way more (organised). I kind of wished I'd come in when he was there in the first place because it was all a bit disorganised (before).

"I was getting a lot of groin pains towards the back end of last season and I kind of said to him - because we were kind of in the middle and off the promotion sides and far away from relegation - 'Look, I need to get my body right for next season.'

"And to be fair to him, he was good to me and said: 'Look, you get yourself ready and make sure you are ready for next season.' That's kind of what happened."

Now over a few early-season niggles, Farrugia - who has featured from the bench in the past three league matches - is likely to get some extended game-time in next week’s Carabao Cup tie with Premier League outfit Brighton while an EFL Trophy game at Notts County represents another avenue of opportunity later on this month.

The fact that Barnsley did not bring in another forward option on deadline day could also has a potential positive spin-off for him, with Hourihane having spoken about making the most of his existing squad depth in advanced roles - name-checking both Farrugia and Jon Russell as options in the final third.

Comfortable at wing-back and on the flanks, Farrugia offers versatility to Hourihane. Amid the autumn and winter grind, he might just come into his own.

The player himself is starting to feel more assimilated into English football. Among other things, the intensity was a bit of a shock at first.

Farrugia, whose final game for Rovers came last December in a Europa League game at Chelsea - ironically the team he supported as a boy - continued: "I felt the team I was in was a very good team (in Ireland).

"But I think the opposition (in England), in general, are that bit more intense and you have less time on the ball and you are running more.

"With my old team, I was more possession-based and we'd sometimes have 70 per cent possession in a game and this is not the same.

"Even the way Conor asks us to press is very intense.

"That's the biggest difference, the intensity and less time you have on the ball."

Intensity and high-energy are terms which Hourihane makes no apologies for using on countless occasions in his utterances to the media.

Expect players who do not display those characteristics on a regular basis to be around at Barnsley for too long. That much is clear.

Hourihane is a coach who also expects his team to train as they play. Dips in training or coasting are simply not tolerated.

Farrugia, 26 - who won the Irish title four times with Rovers and also lifted the FAI Cup on one occasion - added: "He works hard himself and I feel like that way; that I want to work hard as well.

"It's hard being a player in that team and the manager and all of his staff are giving everything, but as a player, you are not.

"You have to give that level back and all players would agree with that.

"You can train well and do all that sort of stuff, but it’s also getting those minutes on the pitch, fitness and confidence wise. You can kind of build on top of that."