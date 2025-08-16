Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers THE Conor Hourihane era at Barnsley is starting to take shape.

Regardless of results, one thing that will not change is his desire to promote young academy players if they sufficiently impress - and that has been a refreshing theme of his time in charge so far.

Jonathan Bland, rated as 'outstanding' in last weekend's comeback win against Burton by his manager and Connor Barratt have been handed opportunities, while Vimal Yoganathan, fresh from an impressive loan at Oldham, already looks like being part of the furniture this season.

Interval substitute Leo Farrell made his debut in the midweek EFL Cup tie with Fleetwood, while Robson Woodcock was handed a late bow from the bench.

Barnsley teenage defender Jonathan Bland. Image: Tony Johnson.

Hourihane said: "Blandy, Vimal, Kieren Flavell and Connor Barratt have set the example for progressing and the road is there for people in the building.

"It’s up to the young lads to catch my eye and work hard every day and train properly.

"I had a meeting with the under-21s and under-18s at the start of the season and said this is what I expect if you come and train with us.

"I told them the standards I expect and intensity I train with - don’t come up and just be a spare part, come up and impress with the opportunity you get and set the tone through the building.

Barnsley's Connor Barratt in action against Lincoln City last season. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"If you do it the right way, there’s an opportunity there. The ball is in the young lads’ court to grab that opportunity every day."

After a positive first half of August, Barnsley – one of six League One sides with a 100 per cent record in 25-26 - are now assigned with replicating that in the second half.

Do that and retain key players and their season will be worth watching. Their stiffest test so far is likely to arrive today.

Hourihane, who will assess defender Mael de Gevigney (ankle), added: "Fingers crossed, that's the plan.

"We have got an important week ahead of us and we're ready for the challenge and it's my job to make sure players are ready for each and every game.