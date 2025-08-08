ON A morale-boosting opening day in Devon last weekend, the sight of Barnsley captain Luca Connell governing a game - and rewinding the clock in some respects - was not lost upon Conor Hourihane.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's fair to say that Connell’s form last season was decidedly mixed.

A new campaign yields a fresh start and Connell's display, in Hourihane's view, was just reward for the way he has approached things since pre-season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With his manager's ‘hat’ on, Hourihane will naturally be hoping that the 24-year-old - subject of a failed bid from Wycombe earlier this window - remains on deck by the close of business on September 1.

Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Evidence has shown that when Connell is at his best, so are Barnsley.

Hourihane, eyeing a follow-up moment to events at Plymouth in the Reds' home opener, said: "He put in a proper captain’s performance which I expected.

"I spoke to him before the game; a couple of days leading up, about him keeping to push the group and demanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Maybe when the training is going a little bit flat, it should not always coming from me. It has to come from the captain as well to drive the tempo and intensity I expect.

Latest Barnsley signing Tennai Watson. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"He has taken that on board and from day one in pre-season to Plymouth, I thought he has been first class.

"The energy and intensity he trains with all the time is credit to him and he put in a very good performance. I expect that again this weekend and no doubt he will give it to me as well."

Barnsley have boosted their numbers with the addition of former Charlton right-back Tennai Watson, who has signed a one-year deal and become the club's seventh signing of the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watson was released by the Addicks following their promotion back to the Championship.

The 28-year-old came through the academy at Reading and had later spells with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons before joining Charlton. He featured 21 times last term in all competitions, including in the play-off final.

Hourihane said: "Tennai is a player who knows what it takes to be successful in this division.

"He’s athletic, disciplined and brings a competitive edge that will benefit the whole group."