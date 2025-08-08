Barnsley v Burton Albion: Conor Hourihane's praise for Luca Connell as Reds bring in new signing
It's fair to say that Connell’s form last season was decidedly mixed.
A new campaign yields a fresh start and Connell's display, in Hourihane's view, was just reward for the way he has approached things since pre-season.
With his manager's ‘hat’ on, Hourihane will naturally be hoping that the 24-year-old - subject of a failed bid from Wycombe earlier this window - remains on deck by the close of business on September 1.
Evidence has shown that when Connell is at his best, so are Barnsley.
Hourihane, eyeing a follow-up moment to events at Plymouth in the Reds' home opener, said: "He put in a proper captain’s performance which I expected.
"I spoke to him before the game; a couple of days leading up, about him keeping to push the group and demanding.
"Maybe when the training is going a little bit flat, it should not always coming from me. It has to come from the captain as well to drive the tempo and intensity I expect.
"He has taken that on board and from day one in pre-season to Plymouth, I thought he has been first class.
"The energy and intensity he trains with all the time is credit to him and he put in a very good performance. I expect that again this weekend and no doubt he will give it to me as well."
Barnsley have boosted their numbers with the addition of former Charlton right-back Tennai Watson, who has signed a one-year deal and become the club's seventh signing of the summer.
Watson was released by the Addicks following their promotion back to the Championship.
The 28-year-old came through the academy at Reading and had later spells with AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons before joining Charlton. He featured 21 times last term in all competitions, including in the play-off final.
Hourihane said: "Tennai is a player who knows what it takes to be successful in this division.
"He’s athletic, disciplined and brings a competitive edge that will benefit the whole group."
Striker Andy Dallas has been loaned out for a fifth time since heading to Oakwell in the summer of 2023 – after linking up with National League outfit Southend United for the 2025-26 season.