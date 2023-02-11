Barnsley v Cambridge United: Liam Kitching lauds Michael Duff's outstanding restoration work

FOR LIAM KITCHING, events in the reverse fixture with weekend opponents Cambridge represented a rare downer on the personal front in a redemptive season.

The defender was dismissed for a second bookable offence mid-way through the second half at the Abbey Stadium back on September 17.

With first-choice keeper Brad Collins having been stretchered off amid sickening scenes just over ten minutes earlier, the visitors' 1-0 lead looked precarious.

Instead, the Reds did not get disheartened and showed commendable courage and togetherness and ended up winning 3-0.

Barnsley's Liam Kitching (right), pictured in action against old club Leeds United in the EFL Cup in August. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In many respects, it summed up Michael Duff's Barnsley class of 2022-23 - a happy group who are committed to each other once again and have each other’s backs.

Kitching said: "The manager has brought the whole team together and that's what you need to be successful.

"Like he always says, you need to be together and work for each other. He always goes back to that stuff and it's very important.

"People are coming off the bench and affecting the game and everyone is in it together and it is not just 11 people on the pitch and everyone is pushing each other.

"Last season was obviously disappointing, but it happened and you dust yourself down and go again. We are in a good position and I don't see any reason why we cannot be picking points up and then we'll see what happens."

That aforesaid moment at Cambridge aside, Kitching has thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of a renaissance campaign under a manager who is getting plenty out of his charges - with hopefully the best still to come.

Defensively, the impact of the former Burnley and Cheltenham centre-half is particularly self-evident.

Just three sides have shipped fewer League One goals than Barnsley this season.

Kitching continued: "He is always wanting to better us and all the lads are buying into it and he trains us once or twice a week to reinforce what he believes in and it's clearly working on the match-day and we are getting into good habits day in and day out and it's working.

"On and off the pitch, he's helped me a lot. I've played against his teams a few times and liked how his teams have played.

