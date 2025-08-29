Barnsley v Huddersfield Town: Lee Grant on Oakwell - the best and worst of places

EXPERIENCE has taught Lee Grant that Oakwell can be one of the best venues around for an away team.

Equally, it can also be one of the worst.

The geography of Barnsley’s stadium is such that there is no hiding place for visiting players if they have a rough half or game when they walk back to the changing rooms via the players’ tunnel which is positioned right next to the North Stand where the away supporters are sat.

The issues are significantly compounded when the away section is packed, as it will be today with 4,000-odd Huddersfield Town supporters eager to see their side extend their strong start to 2025-26.

Equally, should any such side win, there can be something akin to a love-in and it’s resemblant of a walk of fame as opposed to a walk of shame.

Town experienced both sides of the coin in February’s game at Oakwell.

Booed off unceremoniously at half-time, they received cheers by the end after a 2-1 win following a second-half rally in front of their 4,502 travelling contingent.

Grant, part of the Ipswich entourage during a key late-season win in front of a packed away end during their promotion from League One in 2022-23, said: "It can be a really tough place to go, that's for sure.

"But I have discussed it with the players and it can be a wonderful place with a full stand behind your goal as you come out of the tunnel, cheering you on.

"They are also in close proximity if things don't go well for you on the way off the pitch at the end of the game and I have experienced one or two of those as a player and coach.

"I can remember - more than I'd like to, actually - a few difficult afternoons for myself at both ends of the stadium.

"That's the challenge and I am looking forward to it for the guys as I know if you can have a successful afternoon or evening there, it really is a great one."

After seeing his side hold their nerve after a difficult first half to see off Doncaster Rovers 2-0 at the Accu Stadium earlier this month, Grant is eyeing a derby encore.

The Town chief, whose side visit Bradford City on September 13, added: "For us, these are the games we want to enjoy.

"We are fortunate this year in that we have eight derby games which we want to go and really show the best side of ourselves in.