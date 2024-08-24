Barnsley v Northampton Town: Darrell Clarke on thinking 'outside the box' in signings search

LEADING a team without a home win since late February, Darrell Clarke might have to be a little bit ingenious and ‘funky’ in the way he sets his Barnsley side up this afternoon in order to secure three precious points.

Similarly, with the clock ticking towards the end of the transfer window, the Reds chief has acknowledged that he and the club’s recruitment department might have to ‘think outside the box’ as he puts it in the quest to land all the forward signings that he thinks his squad desperately needs.

While Barnsley’s options in midfield and at the back look relatively safe and sound, as it stands, their striking pool looks painfully thin for a club hoping to compete at the sharp end of League One.

With just under a week to go before the deadline, Barnsley must come up with some answers and fast to prevent a late scramble for signings. Something that has occurred before.

Clarke, hoping to bring in three attack-minded players, said: “Sometimes, you are looking ‘outside the box’ at centre forwards as it’s very difficult.

"Everyone wants to sign centre forwards that scores goals. But they cost you the most money, let’s make no bones about that.

"It’s always been the case for years and years, you have to think outside the box and what sort of style of centre forward are we after, what are we looking for with the balance of the other two centre forwards?

"We have three centre forwards, should we stay with young Marshy (Aiden Marsh)? Getting the balance right with your strikeforce is key as well.

"You can’t have too many centre forwards who stretch the line, you have to have ones who can build.”

Barnsley are seeking their first home win in nine attempts in all competitions on Saturday and while he has only taken charge for two of them, Clarke is mindful that the club’s barren statistics at Oakwell are starting to become psychologically damaging with the run needing to be arrested at the earliest juncture.

Urging his players to be mentally strong, the Reds head coach – whose young side surrendered a 2-0 lead late on en route to 3-2 home reverse to Manchester United under-21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening – commented: “You only put that to bed by winning at home. It’s as simple as that.

"I didn’t come into a team where the form was flying at the end of last season with a change being made.

"While I don’t want to concentrate too much on last season’s form, I think it will always get brought up and we have to win our home games and put it to bed.

"No disrespect, players have to handle that pressure, it’s as simple as that.

"We are at home and expected to be in a higher division and transform that onto the pitch to get home wins.

"The players need to handle the expectation of performing at home as we have a large fanbase with high expectations.