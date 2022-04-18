Barnsley v Peterborough United: ‘It will be two desperate teams’ admits Poya Asbaghi

Reds coach Poya Asbaghi is therefore expecting an anxious afternoon, but can take some comfort from the fact his side is playing at Oakwell.

Barnsley picked up what would have been a very respectable point at Swansea City on Friday, had it not been for Peterborough and Derby County both winning to send them bottom of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reading also won, at Sheffield United, and if they make it four wins out of six at home to the Swans today, Barnsley or Peterborough could only earn a stay of execution by beating the other.

Barnsley coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“It will be two desperate teams,” said Asbaghi. “Nobody will give away anything for free and everyone will fight.

“There will be a lot of anxiety in the stadium but we have to be brave and focused.

“We have been good at home and we are unbeaten in a lot of games there.

“Peterborough come from a victory so they will be confident but we have to show we are the better team.”

If Reading do not win, Barnsley will technically live to fight until Friday night, when they are at Huddersfield Town. If they do, the entire relegation picture could be settled, with Derby needing three points at Queens Park Rangers.

The Reds have only won five Championship home matches all season.

Along with Posh, it is the division’s worst record but compared to one away victory, it is positively brilliant.

“The reason we have been better at home is not the pitch, it’s mainly because of the fans,” argued Asbaghi. “They will be very important for us. We appreciate the fans who travelled half a day to go to Swansea to support us. They deserve lot of credit.”

Captain Cauley Woodrow played 16 minutes from the bench in South Wales, his first competitive football since mid-December.

Last six games: Barnsley DLDLWW; Peterborough United WDDLWL

Referee: D Bond (Lancashire)