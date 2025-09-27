Barnsley v Port Vale: Deja-vu mission against Staffordshire opponents after another League Cup mauling

AFTER being on the receiving end of a heavy defeat to Premier League opponents last September, Barnsley did what all sides need to do in the circumstances; win their next league game.

Twelve months on, that's the mission brief for the present-day Reds line-up. In the early autumn of 2024, Manchester United reaped a harvest against Barnsley at Old Trafford, triumphing 7-0 in a thoroughly one-sided Carabao Cup mauling.

Four days later, Barnsley got back on the horse to win 2-1 at Burton Albion.

This time around, once more in the third round of the aforesaid competition, it was Brighton who meted out the punishment, thrashing the Reds 6-0 at Oakwell, with Diego Gomez finding the net on four occasions.

Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane after the Carabao Cup third round match against Brighton at Oakwell. Photo: Cody Froggatt/PA Wire.

Barnsley's next league opponents again arrive from Staffordshire in the shape of Port Vale, managed by ex-Reds defender Darren Moore, with Oakwell stalwart Martin Devaney having been installed as his assistant in the summer.

Vale's line-up also includes a familiar face in Devante Cole, who netted a hat-trick in Barnsley colours in their last home appointment against the Potteries outfit on the opening day of the 2023-24 season, a 7-0 routing, as well as ex-loanee Joe Gauci.

On the need for a reaction after the Brighton loss and the reverse at Blackpool last weekend, Conor Hourihane said: “I said to the lads that the last time we lost a league game against AFC Wimbledon that we went onto win the next couple of league games.

“So that's got to be the only focus now. Can we bounce back on Saturday and moving onto next week as well. We won't play against opposition of that quality (of Brighton) for the rest of the season.

Oakwell return: Former Barnsley striker Devante Cole, who heads back to the Reds with Port Vale.

“But it was one of those where we had to take it on the chin, but not dwell on it too much. It's one you have to respect, but there's bigger fish to fry for us.”

Hourihane also feels that, from a psychological perspective at least, events on Tuesday might just prove an instructive lesson in the long run for several of his younger players who have been bestowed with plenty of plaudits already this term.

He added: “It's a good learning curve for our younger players, particularly through playing against these top players like James Milner and Danny Welbeck and all the rest.