Barnsley v Rotherham United: Conor Hourihane and Matt Hamshaw on each other - a shared situation and respect

WHEN they share a post-match beer on derby day, Conor Hourihane and Matt Hamshaw might just reflect upon a pretty eventful 2025 so far.

Or they may choose to recollect what happened on this same weekend two years ago and maybe have a little chuckle to themselves.

Back in October 2023, the rival managers were on the same team.

Then captain of Derby County, Hourihane became embroiled in a heated argument with frustrated fans after a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury - his own goal proving the difference in Shropshire.

Barnsley boss Conor Hourihane.

The result turned up the heat on Rams players and staff. Hamshaw was assistant to manager Paul Warne. It was a season which ended in third-tier promotion.

Now, Hourihane and Hamshaw are managers on either side of the Dearne Valley footballing divide.

Like on that afternoon at Croud Meadow, they have had stressful moments in their time in charge at Barnsley and Rotherham United. The good days, when they have come, have been worth it.

At Derby, it was purely about getting out of League One, pronto and nothing else. At their current clubs, ones they hold dear, the mission is about something different.

Rotherham United manager Matt Hamshaw. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Both are only partway through reconstruction jobs. Success won’t arrive overnight and there won't be wads of cash to throw at things in January either.

Should the Reds and Millers make their returns, down the line, to a Championship level which their followers know a fair bit about, it's about being fully fit for purpose when they get there.

Namely, having an identifiable playing identity which supporters can relate to. Joined-up recruitment, a clear pathway from academy to first-team, the right infrastructure and off-the-field operation is also imperative.

Houtihane and Hamshaw share similar challenges. Alongside deep-rooted respect, there is also an mutual appreciation of their situations.

There are no quick fixes for either.

Hamshaw said: "I really like Conor. I think he's brought calmness and steadied the ship a little bit. They're probably a little bit like us - in the transitional phase.

"But that's kind of where we are, really. I've so much respect for him. But I want to beat him Saturday."

Daily standards, surrounding themselves with good people and culture-carriers, attention to detail, a painstaking work ethic and having a duty of care to their clubs; all these things characterise both.

At the end of the winter, Hamshaw was contemplating his next football chapter after leaving Derby, while Hourihane was getting some wool on his back in the first-team coaching realm at Barnsley after hanging up his boots in December. Then, spring came and their worlds changed.

Hourihane commented: "I think he (Hamshaw) always had half an eye on not just being a set-play coach for sure and where would that take him, then obviously time will tell.

"It's escalated quickly for him, just like it has for me and it's good to see that he's had a few good results (lately) as well because credit to him, he's a really good guy and deserves everything that he gets.

"With Warney and with Hammy, they only wanted to sign good people first and foremost and that helps with the culture.

"They wanted to work hard every day and knew how to get promoted from this level with Rotherham and with Derby, so anything that I could take from that management team was only going to help in this job and moving forward.

"They were good people over anything else and that sets the tone and culture and I know he (Hamshaw) will be trying to implement that culture and environment (at Rotherham) just like I am here.

"He was big on set plays we had a really good record at Derby. We worked a lot on them and he had some really good ideas. I took some elements from that and his relationship with the players was really good. He was always bright, bubbly and a real good relationship person."

Hamshaw recalls a driven individual in Hourihane who was determined to leave nothing to chance as he made contingencies ahead of his 'second career' in football as a coach.

"He was doing his coaching badges while we had him," the Millers chief added.

"He'd sit with us as a group of staff and myself with set-pieces because he was my set-piece-taker. We'd sit down, go through routines and bits and bobs that we could see.

"He's a rounded bloke and been a captain. He's bright in terms of coaching and seeing things. He kind of managed a lot of situations for us at times at Derby.

"He's had an amazing career, and I'm sure that the future will bring good things for him in coaching. He's switched on and diligent.

"The thing I like about Conor, that I like about all ex-pros who do it, is they come outside of the first-team bubble to earn their stripes.

"He worked in and around Derby's academy and in and around Aston Villa's academy. He went across to Barnsley, which wasn't easy.

"I know he lives in Birmingham, he's travelling across to Barnsley and doing the hard yards."