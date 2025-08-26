Barnsley v Rotherham United FOR third-tier clubs like Barnsley, reaching the third round of the EFL Cup in late August can have major spin-offs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was certainly the case last season with victories over Wigan and Sheffield United resulting in the Reds hitting the jackpot by virtue of a lucrative trip to Old Trafford in round three.

As well as keeping the bank manager happy, making it to the third round of the competition can also serve as a good advertisement to any prospective signings with the closure of the summer window just around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the money front, Hourihane - whose side face a second-round home derby for the second successive August - said: "Potentially, it all adds up, counts and that can be the case."

TEAM ETHIC: Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

And on a victory potentially helping in convincing newcomers to arrive before September 1, the Reds chief continued: "Maybe so. Every performance that you look decent in and game you win, all of a sudden a couple more people want to come to the club.

"That goes with the nature and hopefully that will continue. But we know we have a job on our hands to get the results that we want. Me, my staff and players have got to be fully ready.

"No-one will be veering off the road that we need to stick on. It will be my job to make sure everyone is aligned and on the same path. We are really, really focused on the work ahead. "

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds head into the game on the back of their first setback of the new season at Wimbledon.

Tuesday is their seventh appointment in 24 days at the start of 2025-26 and they finish the month at home to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

On managing players' work-load, Hourihane added: "You have to be well prepared and sit down with the staff and sports science (team) and say: 'what do you reckon?'

"I am very keen on staff being in meetings that we have in terms of squad selection and managing the squad and being really vocal and getting their opinions across, because I value all of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about having the collective input to manage the squad in the right way."

Barnsley are unbeaten in 13 matches against the Millers, home and away, with the run stretching back to October 1982.

Meanwhile, Rotherham are winless on their 15 last visits to Oakwell in league and cup, with their last victory arriving way back in August 1970, in this particular competition.