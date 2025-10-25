Barnsley v Rotherham United player ratings: 'Glorious' 7/10 for match-winner and low mark for Reds old boy

HERE are the Barnsley and Rotherham United player ratings from Saturday’s League One derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Cooper: No chance with Millers’ strike. 6

De Gevigney: Restored to the Reds’ starting line-up in league for the first time since August 9 and decent enough going both ways. 6

Barnsley's Luca Connell closes down Rotherham United's Joe Powell. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Roberts: In his first league appearance since the opening day of the season, the veteran copped a booking for tugging back Martha. Won his headers. 6

Shepherd: Spoiled a confident performance with a late first-half booking. 7

Ogbeta: Decent axis with Cleary. 6

Connell: Few saw more of the ball than him. Went close with a first-half free-kick. Booked for a late one on Martha. 6

Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney takes on Rotherham United's Josh Benson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Bland: Competitive, feisty. Typical Bland. 6

P Kelly: Handed a start after his second-half excellence at Bradford. Started really brightly before fading. Booked. 6

McGoldrick: One of the best players who Matt Hamshaw has worked with was back in at league level showed moments of customary craft. 7

Cleary: No wonder goal this week, but pretty lively all the same. 7

Keillor-Dunn: Played slightly on the right and then in a deeper role. No joy in front of goal. 5

Substitutes: Vickers (Bland 70) 6.

Watson (De Gevigney 71) 6.

Russell (P Kelly 79)

Not used: Flavell, Rooney, Farrugia, Yoganathan.

Rotherham United

Dawson: Did what he had to do. 7

Rafferty: Had issues with Cleary. One key block. Made way early in second half with what may have been a slight injury issue. 6

Jules: One vital saving block. Kept busy, strong. 7

Baptiste: Part of a clean sheet away should do him a world of good. 6

McWilliams: Game passed him by in first half, he wasn’t alone. Improved after. 6

Spence: In terms of Rotherham’s central midfielders, he was the best one on show and crowned things with a glorious half-volley to put the Millers ahead. 7

Gore: Hardly involved at all in first half before going very close with a thumping second-half volley. 6

Powell: Looked meek defensively in first half. Improved on restart. 6

Benson: Back at his old stomping ground and was exceedingly quiet. Came off at break. 5

Martha: Struggled to get into game in first period. 6

Hugill: Good battle with Reds’ centre-backs. 6

Substitutes: Nombe (Benson HT) Posed issues for the hosts’ backline. 7

Hall (Rafferty 53) 6.

James (Hugill 79)