Barnsley v Rotherham United player ratings: 'Glorious' 7/10 for match-winner and low mark for Reds old boy
Barnsley
Cooper: No chance with Millers’ strike. 6
De Gevigney: Restored to the Reds’ starting line-up in league for the first time since August 9 and decent enough going both ways. 6
Roberts: In his first league appearance since the opening day of the season, the veteran copped a booking for tugging back Martha. Won his headers. 6
Shepherd: Spoiled a confident performance with a late first-half booking. 7
Ogbeta: Decent axis with Cleary. 6
Connell: Few saw more of the ball than him. Went close with a first-half free-kick. Booked for a late one on Martha. 6
Bland: Competitive, feisty. Typical Bland. 6
P Kelly: Handed a start after his second-half excellence at Bradford. Started really brightly before fading. Booked. 6
McGoldrick: One of the best players who Matt Hamshaw has worked with was back in at league level showed moments of customary craft. 7
Cleary: No wonder goal this week, but pretty lively all the same. 7
Keillor-Dunn: Played slightly on the right and then in a deeper role. No joy in front of goal. 5
Substitutes: Vickers (Bland 70) 6.
Watson (De Gevigney 71) 6.
Russell (P Kelly 79)
Not used: Flavell, Rooney, Farrugia, Yoganathan.
Rotherham United
Dawson: Did what he had to do. 7
Rafferty: Had issues with Cleary. One key block. Made way early in second half with what may have been a slight injury issue. 6
Jules: One vital saving block. Kept busy, strong. 7
Baptiste: Part of a clean sheet away should do him a world of good. 6
McWilliams: Game passed him by in first half, he wasn’t alone. Improved after. 6
Spence: In terms of Rotherham’s central midfielders, he was the best one on show and crowned things with a glorious half-volley to put the Millers ahead. 7
Gore: Hardly involved at all in first half before going very close with a thumping second-half volley. 6
Powell: Looked meek defensively in first half. Improved on restart. 6
Benson: Back at his old stomping ground and was exceedingly quiet. Came off at break. 5
Martha: Struggled to get into game in first period. 6
Hugill: Good battle with Reds’ centre-backs. 6
Substitutes: Nombe (Benson HT) Posed issues for the hosts’ backline. 7
Hall (Rafferty 53) 6.
James (Hugill 79)
Not used: Cann, Raggett, L Kelly, Yearwood.