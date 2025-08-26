Barnsley v Rotherham United ratings: A derby of two halves with some 7/10s, but also a few 5/10s
Barnsley
Cooper: Made a couple of important early saves and a key one just before Reds leveller. 7
De Gevigney: Did not cover himself in glory for Martha goal. Does not look a natural right-back. 5
Barratt: One heroic early block. Issues in first half, but rallied. 6
Shepherd: Looked the steadiest in Barnsley’s backline, for sure. 7
Farrugia: One of several home players to improve markedly in second half. 7
Bland: Contributed to the Reds’ much-needed rally. Driving force. 7
Yoganathan: Had an ineffectual first-half and came off at the interval. 5
Vickers: Has impressed in August and really came to the fore on the resumption. Catalyst on night. 7
Russell: Spurned the Reds’ best first-half chance by a distance. But on the spot to level and posed second-half bother. 7
Cleary: A real threat in the previous round, here was the come-down. Couldn’t get going, replaced at interval. 5
Keillor-Dunn: Captained the side. Little to work off in first half. Kept at it. 6
Substitutes: Phillips (Yoganathan HT). Made a difference as he does. 7
Ogbeta (Cleary HT). Set up leveller. 6
Earl (Shepherd 70) 6.
Farrell (Keillor-Dunn 70) 6.
Kelly (Vickers 81).
Not used: Flavell, Graham.
Rotherham United
Dawson: Protected well in the first half, not so much after. 6
Hall: Strong, athletic and looked the part in the first half. Second half was harder going. 6
Raggett: Steady first half at least. 6
James: Contributed to opener. Not much else. 5
Kaleta: Remains a work in progress. 6
Kelly: Helped tick the Millers over. Harder going in second half. 6
Yearwood: Some impressive moments in first half especially. 7
Martha: Super way to get off the mark for the Millers. Threatened, encouraging. 7
McWilliams: Contributed to a strong first half and went close to a killer second. 6
Hugill: Competed, but little attacking threat. 5
Etete: Had his moments and Barnsley were wary. A good shift. Millers missed him when he went off. 7
Substitutes: Sherif (Etete 53) 6.
Rafferty (Raggett 62) 6.
Gore (McWilliams 62) 6.
Powell (Yearwood 80).
Holmes (Hugill 80).
Not used: Cann, McGuckin, Clarke, Richardson.