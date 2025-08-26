Barnsley v Rotherham United ratings: A derby of two halves with some 7/10s, but also a few 5/10s

HERE are the Barnsley and Rotherham United player ratings from Tuesday night’s EFL Cup second round derby at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Cooper: Made a couple of important early saves and a key one just before Reds leveller. 7

De Gevigney: Did not cover himself in glory for Martha goal. Does not look a natural right-back. 5

Barratt: One heroic early block. Issues in first half, but rallied. 6

Shepherd: Looked the steadiest in Barnsley’s backline, for sure. 7

Farrugia: One of several home players to improve markedly in second half. 7

Bland: Contributed to the Reds’ much-needed rally. Driving force. 7

Yoganathan: Had an ineffectual first-half and came off at the interval. 5

Vickers: Has impressed in August and really came to the fore on the resumption. Catalyst on night. 7

Russell: Spurned the Reds’ best first-half chance by a distance. But on the spot to level and posed second-half bother. 7

Cleary: A real threat in the previous round, here was the come-down. Couldn’t get going, replaced at interval. 5

Keillor-Dunn: Captained the side. Little to work off in first half. Kept at it. 6

Substitutes: Phillips (Yoganathan HT). Made a difference as he does. 7

Ogbeta (Cleary HT). Set up leveller. 6

Earl (Shepherd 70) 6.

Farrell (Keillor-Dunn 70) 6.

Kelly (Vickers 81).

Not used: Flavell, Graham.

Rotherham United

Dawson: Protected well in the first half, not so much after. 6

Hall: Strong, athletic and looked the part in the first half. Second half was harder going. 6

Raggett: Steady first half at least. 6

James: Contributed to opener. Not much else. 5

Kaleta: Remains a work in progress. 6

Kelly: Helped tick the Millers over. Harder going in second half. 6

Yearwood: Some impressive moments in first half especially. 7

Martha: Super way to get off the mark for the Millers. Threatened, encouraging. 7

McWilliams: Contributed to a strong first half and went close to a killer second. 6

Hugill: Competed, but little attacking threat. 5

Etete: Had his moments and Barnsley were wary. A good shift. Millers missed him when he went off. 7

Substitutes: Sherif (Etete 53) 6.

Rafferty (Raggett 62) 6.

Gore (McWilliams 62) 6.

Powell (Yearwood 80).

Holmes (Hugill 80).