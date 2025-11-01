Barnsley v York City player ratings: One 'excellent' eight for Reds and a big mark for a real Minstermen 'nuisance'

HERE are the Barnsley and York City player ratings from Saturday afternoon’s FA Cup first-round tie at Oakwell.

Barnsley

Cooper: Made a good early block to deny Stones and a big one to thwart Banks in second half. 7

Bland: Started at right-back before being moved out to the left. Kept going. 6

York City's Josh Stones takes on Barnsley's Jack Shepherd at Oakwell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Roberts: Game York striker Stones proved an irritant at times. Proper header to win it. Booked. 7

Shepherd: Kept busy. Departed with an injury issue in second half. 6

Ogbeta: Struggled before coming of shortly after the half-hour. 5

Connell: Assumed responsibility after difficult start for his side. 7

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring his second goal against York. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Kelly: Grew into proceedings. 6

Farrugia: Handed a licence to cut in from the right and looked useful and presented problems to York at times. Class assist for DKD’s second. Excellent. 8

Russell: Set up leveller after a lacklustre opening. Booked. 6

Cleary: Sloppy start, but then got into it. 6

Keillor-Dunn: Slide-rule finish to draw Reds level. More involved after leveller and scored a cool second. 7

Substitutes: Watson (Ogbeta 32) 6.

Rooney (Shepherd 66).

Yoganathan (Russell 66) 6.

Barratt (Farrugia 90+6).

Not used: Flavell, Vickers, McGoldrick, Gent, Alker.

York City

Male: Flying save to deny Cleary before the interval. 6

Fagan-Walcott: Restored to the starting line-up and showed confidence in possession. Fired a good chance over. 7

Howe: Solid enough at back. 6

Kitching: Bombed forward when chance arose. 6

Grey: Succumbed to an injury issue on 38 minutes. 6

Hunt: Involved in a lot of York’s good early work in particular. Nice footballer. 7

Boateng: Put in a good shift in the middle ground. 6

Newby: Matchwinner in the previous round at Rochdale, but quieter here. 6

Pearce: Floated around and showed some moments of quality. 7

Banks: Set up opener with a splendid cross. Had a big second-half chance. 7

Stones: A real nuisance and handful for Barnsley’s backline and scored a centre-forward’s header. Fine display leading the line. 8

Substitutes: Felix (Grey 38) 6.

Olley (Stones 71) 6.

Brookes (Newby 81).

Banks (Batty 81).